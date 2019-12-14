War Hammer may score an encore

War Hammer, who is in fine nick, may score an encore in the Bangalore 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Dec 14).

There will be no false rails.

1. GULBARGA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Love Music (3) S. Shareef 60, 2. Air Force One (4) Darshan 59.5, 3. Song And Dance (7) Raja Rao 59, 4. Debonair (5) A. Imran 58.5, 5. Seaborn (2) R. Manish 56, 6. Tudor Prince (6) Ashok Kumar 56, 7. Kanthaka (1) Rajesh K 54 and 8. Perfectasther (8) Arshad 51.

1. Debonair, 2. Love Music, 3. Kanthaka.

2. MEKEDATU PLATE (2,000m), rated 60 & above, 2-45: 1. Indian Pharaoh (2) David Allan 60, 2. Cosmos (5) Suraj 59.5, 3. Velocidad (1) Srinath 58.5, 4. Corybantic (3) I. Chisty 56.5 and 5. Brothers In Arms (4) Trevor 55.5.

1. Cosmos, 2. Brothers In Arms.

3. S.V. SUBRAMANIAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 3-15: 1. Mega Ikon (10) Chetan G 60, 2. Miniver Rose (6) Vaibhav 59, 3. Depth Charge (4) K. Raghu 58.5, 4. Spanish Beauty (12) S. John 57.5, 5. Akita Pro (3) S. Shareef 57, 6. Roma Victor (14) Trevor 57, 7. Animal Queen (7) S. Hussain 56.5, 8. Kvasir (1) J.H. Arul 56.5, 9. Maybe Forever (13) Rajesh K 56, 10. Silver Dew (11) Darshan 55.5, 11. Gypsy (8) Rayan 55, 12. Reczai (9) Sai Kiran 54.5, 13. Bluejack (2) T.S. Jodha 54 and 14. Superb Success (5) Md. Aliyar 53.5.

1. Roma Victor, 2. Mega Ikon, 3. Spanish Beauty.

4. AIR FORCE CUP (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over, 3-45: 1. Spirit Bruce (8) R. Manish 60, 2. Three Wishes (5) Colm O’Donoghue 58.5, 3. Memoriter (10) Chetan K 58, 4. Ultimate Power (4) Chetan G 58, 5. Duxton (9) Darshan 57, 6. Lawrence Of Arabia (3) T.S. Jodha 57, 7. Marco Polo (7) Srinath 57, 8. Dreams United (1) S. Shareef 55, 9. Armenia (2) S. Hussain 53 and 10. Casey (6) Antony 53.

1. Marco Polo, 2. Spirit Bruce, 3. Duxton.

5. BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Northern Alliance (2) David Allan 57, 2. On The Trot (4) S. John 57, 3. Southern Ruler (3) Colm O’Donoghue 57 and 4. War Hammer (1) Suraj 57.

1. War Hammer, 2. Northern Alliance.

6. KENTUCKY STAKES (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-45: 1. Aachen (3) C. Umesh 57, 2. Altair (10) S. Shareef 57, 3. Asgardia (9) Suraj 57, 4. Bombix (14) Kiran Rai 57, 5. Caesars Palace (5) Mark 57, 6. Cavaliere (1) S. John 57, 7. Musterion (7) Colm O’Donoghue 57, 8. Polar Express (12) I. Chisty 57, 9. Star Sapphire (8) M. Naeevn 57, 10. Torosanto (13) Rajesh K 57, 11. Estella (2) Darshan 55.5, 12. Harbour Sunrise (4) Trevor 55.5, 13. Iconic Princess (11) R. Marshall 55.5 and 14. Legendary Princess (6) David Allan 55.5.

1. Asgardia, 2. Cavaliere, 3. Harbour Sunrise.

7. KRISHNA RAJA SAGARA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over, 5-15: 1. Back Of Beyond (1) Md. Asif Khan 60, 2. Kingsfield (8) S. Hussian 60, 3. Smile Of Joy (9) T.S. Jodha 60, 4. King Of Shadows (2) Jagadeesh 58.5, 5. Honey Trap (5) S. John 57, 6. Aleef (7) A. Vishwanath 56.5, 7. Sadaqat (3) Chetan K 56.5, 8. Adios (11) B. Harish 55.5, 9. Nostradamus (10) P. Surya 54, 10. Air Of Distinction (4) Darshan 53.5 and 11. Zala Princess (6) Nazerul 50.5.

1. Honey Trap, 2. Back Of Beyond, 3. Smile Of Joy.

Day’s best: War Hammer.

Double: Cosmos — Asgardia.

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.