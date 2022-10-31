Races

Vincent Van Gogh, Count The Wins and Campaign show out

Vincent Van Gogh, Count The Wins and Campaign showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 31) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: 2/y/os Phoenix Tower/Maluku (N.B. Kuldeep), Aloysia (Dashrath) 40. Pair level.

800m: 2/y/o Brahmos (Ajinkya), Harriet (V. Jodha) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Hilad (H. Gore), Arbitrage (Zervan) 51, 600/37. Both moved neck and neck freely. Agostino Carracci ( Nazil) 49, 600/36. Responded well.

1000m: Luminosity (rb) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pushed. Dufy (Merchant) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (Nirmal) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Dalasan (Shubham) 1-6, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Inamorata (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. My Name Is Trinity (Merchant), Tabriz (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/os Opus Del (Vinod), Big Red (Shelar) and Endurance (V. Bunde) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Trio moved level freely. Count The Wins (Saba), Campaign (Mosin) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. They responded well to the urgings and finished level. Aracana (Kirtish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.


