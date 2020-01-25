Races

Victorious Sermon, Skyfall and Leave It To Me Sir please

Victorious Sermon, Skyfall and Leave It To Me Sir pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan.25) morning.

Inner Sand.

600m: La Di Da (S.J.Sunil), Vincenzo (Shubham) 40. Pair level.

800m: Alpine Dancer (Merchant) 49.5, 600/37. Pushed. Running River (Mahesh), Virasat (Akshay) 54.5, 600/41. They ended level. Melania (David Egan), Ciplad (A.Prakash) 55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Rachelles Pride (Kadam), Newcastle (Akshay) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

1000m: Castilian (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved well. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-7, 600/39. Good. Grand Accord (Rupesh), Play Safe (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Splashing (Mahesh), Le Mans (Roushan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Pair moved freely. Principessa (Kaviraj), On Va Danser (J.Chinoy) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Finalist (J.Chinoy), Thea’s Pet (Kaviraj) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Blazing Bay (A.Prakash) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Stretched. Star Appearance (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former was three lengths superior. Spiro Spero (Sandesh), Cabo Da Roca (Malam) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Accenture (Zervan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39.5. Urged. One For The Glory (Mahesh), Fassbinder (Akshay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former moved well and they finished level.

1200m: Isle Of Skye (David Egan) 1-20.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Kariega (Akshay), Auburn (Mahesh) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They were well in hand and finished level. Sky Fall (David Egan) 1-18.5, 1000/1-4.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Miss Muffet (Zervan), Sehmat (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Leave It To Me Sir (Pradeep), Arazan/Miss Danehill (David Egan) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former easily made up two lengths and finished level. Note former. Noble Heir (Mahesh) 1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Valegro (rb) 1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43. Good. Gravitas (Parmar), Nekhbet (Kharadi) 1-41, 600/44. Pair level. Salvo (Sandesh), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.

1600m: Victorious Sermon (Sandesh) 1-50, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Note.

Outer sand.

1200m: Alexei (Parmar) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Zanzibaar (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Urged in the last part. Jetfire (Nazil), Excelerator (D.A.Naik) 1-9, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level.

Mock race noted on January 24.

Race track.

1000m: Epiphany (Merchant), Bradfield College (Kaviraj) and Grand Architect (Ayyar) 1-1, 600/35. Won by: 3, 6.

Comments
