Victoria Punch claims the Chatrapathi Plate

December 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

 Mr. Ananda C’s Victoria Punch (Suraj Narredu up), won the Chatrapathi Plate, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec 8). The winner is trained by Irfan Ghatala.

1. HAVERI PLATE (Div. II): INDIAN BLUES (Antony) 1, Glow In The Dark (G. Vivek) 2, Twinkle Feet (Srinath) 3 and Golden Gallery (P. Surya) 4. Not run: Agera. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 26.82s. ₹25 (w), 12, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 30, FP: 57, Q: 31, Trinella: 97, Exacta: 245. Favourite: Twinkle Feet. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. RAMANAGARA STAKES: ISABELLE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Bold Act (Suraj) 2, Chililady (Antony) 3 and Solid Power (Rayan) 4. Hd, Snk and Lnk. 1m, 14.63s. ₹26 (w), 10, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 38, FP: 47, Q: 29, Trinella: 78, Exacta: 228. Favourite: Chililady. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. BELGAUM PLATE: TOP DANCER (Vivek) 1, Sea Blush (Hindu S) 2, Aircraft (Srinath) 3 and Measure Of Time (Salman Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m, 38.89s. ₹98 (w), 18, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 510, Q: 421, Trinella: 3,223, Exacta: 61,664 (c/o). Favourite: Own Legacy. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

4. CHATRAPATHI PLATE: VICTORIA PUNCH (Suraj) 1, Shubankar (Srinath) 2, Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 3 and Fearless Joey (Salman Khan) 4. 1, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 52.65s. ₹23 (w), 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 32, FP: 97, Q: 48, Trinella: 111. Favourite: Ruling Dynasty. Owner: Mr. Ananda C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. DHARMAPRAKASHA L.S. VENKAJI RAO MEMORIAL TROPHY: PNEUMA (S. Saqlain) 1, Fondness Of You (Suraj) 2, Nyaya (Shreyas S) 3 and Leather Back (G. Vivek) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.57s. ₹24 (w), 14, 16 and 20 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 72, FP: 117, Q: 50, Trinella: 505, Exacta: 2,528. Favourite: Pneuma. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. HAVERI PLATE (Div I): EXCELLENT RAY (Suraj) 1, Maroon (P. Trevor) 2, Chisox (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Lady Invictus (Kirtish B) 4. Not run: Peluche. 6-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 27.37s. ₹16 (w), 11, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 21, THP: 34, FP: 23, Q: 14, Trinella: 73, Exacta: 307. Favourite: Excellent Ray. Owner: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. BIDADI STAKES: SOUTHERNARISTOCRAT (Antony) 1, Star Citizen (Hindu S) 2, Marco Polo (Saddam H) 3 and Mega Success (Vivek) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.92s. ₹22 (w), 13, 18 and 65 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 145, FP: 79, Q: 63, Trinella: 2,477, Exacta: 12,276. Favourite: Southernaristocrat. Owner: Mr. Srinivasa M. Trainer: Azhar Ali.7

Jackpot: ₹5,594 (13 tkts.); Runner-up: 944 (33 tkts.); Treble (i); 642 (14 tkts.); (ii): 100 (158 tkts.).

