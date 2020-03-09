Races

Victoria Peak, Eclair and North Winds shine

Victoria Peak, Eclair and North Winds shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Pokerface (S.J. Sunil) 38. Moved freely. Masar (Shubham), Irish Eyes (Nazil) 39. Former ended two lengths in front.

800m: Godsword (Kaviraj) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well. Finalist (Aniket) 50.5, 600/38. Moved well. Tasman (Nicky Mackay) 51.5, 600/40. Moved well. Joaquin (Zeeshan) 54, 600/39. Easy. War Of Attrition (Merchant), Highland Wind (app) 55.5, 600/41. Former better. Dharasana (V. Jodha), Market King (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Tanjo (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (Nicky Mackay) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Easy. Galloping Goldmine (Nicky Mackay), Headway (C.S. Jodha) 50.5, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Whydah (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Leopard Rock (Kamble), Historian (Peter) 52, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Zeemo (Zameer), Gold Medalist (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front.

1000m: Bait And Switch (Nicky Mackay), Revelator (C.S. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Eclair (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Queenship (Gagandeep), Saltbae (Peter) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved freely. North Winds (Kamble), Storm Breaker (Peter) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Lion King (rb) 1-5, 800/53, 600/42. Pressed. Miss Muffet (Nicky Mackay) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good.

1200m: North Star (Kaviraj) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Casanova Prince (Merchant), Agrami (C.S. Jodha) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Spring Grove (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Shadows (Hanumant) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged.

Race track:

600m: Enlightened (C.S. Jodha), Divine Timing (Atul) 36. Former finished five lengths ahead. Republica (Kaviraj), Head Honcho (Dashrath) 36. Both moved level freely.

800m: La Peregrina (Kaviraj), Tenth Star/Tamarai (app) 50, 600/36. They finished level freely. Highlad (rb), Stars For You (Kadam) 49.5, 600/34.5. Pair urged and ended level.

1000m: Excelarator (Walkar), Jetfire (Pranil) 1-5, 600/35. Both moved level freely. Conscience (Kamble) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/35.5. Pushed.

1400m: Mythical Power (Kaviraj) 1-32, 1000/1-4, 600/38. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Fuhrer (Kaviraj), Gilt Edge (rb) 1-11, 600/45. Pair level. Streek (Akshay), Newcastle (Kadam) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former was one length better. Dazzling Eyes (Mansoor), In Contention (Hamir) and Memorable Memories (David Egan) 1-8.5, 600/41. First and second named finished six lengths ahead. Smuggler’s Choice (Walkar), Chinzombo (Pranil) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Victoria Peak (Nicky Mackay), Twelfth Earl (Vinod) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

