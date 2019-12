Versallies claims Zoom Zoom Plate

Versallies (Akshay Kumar up) won the Zoom Zoom Plate, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 1). The winner is owned by M/s. K. Balamukunda Das, K. Shashabindu Das & Krishnan Kamesh and trained by D. Netto.

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): CONSCIOUS GIFT (Suraj Narredu) 1, Kapell Bruke (Kiran Naidu) 2, Lightning Pearl (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Royal Valentine (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.22s. ₹7 (w), 5, 6 and 6 (p), SH: 14, FP: 24, Q; 20, Tla: 33. Favourite: Conscious Gift. Owners: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy & Miss Ameeta Mahra. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): KING MAKER (Surya Prakash) 1, Max (Afroz Khan) 2, Lightning Fin (A. Imran) 3 and Tokyo Jam (Koushik) 4. 2, 2 and hd. 1m, 12.84s. ₹46 (w), 9, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 283, Q: 113, Tla: 815. Favourite: Siyabonga. Owner: Mr. N. Prashant Reddy. Trainer: Deshmukh.

3. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DIGGER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Loch Stella (C.P. Bopanna) 2, Handsome Duo (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Smarty (G. Naresh) 4. Shd, 2-1/2 and nk. 1m, 6.71s. ₹9 (w), 5, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 27, Q: 18, Tla: 87. Favourite: Digger. Owners: Mr. Raghunath Reddy Bhoomireddy. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

4. ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o &over, rated 75 & above (Cat. I): VERSALLIES (Akshay Kumar) 1, Highly Acclaimed (Surya Prakash) 2, That’s My Class (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Prospero (Gaurav Singh) 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and nk. 1m, 25.56s. ₹10 (w), 6 and 21 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 60, Q: 44, Tla: 143. Favourite: Versallies. Owners: M/s. K. Balamukunda Das, K. Shashabindu Das & Krishnan Kamesh. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. BANARSILAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HAVELOCK CRUISE (A. Imran) 1, No Compromise (Akshay Kumar) 2, Francis Bacon (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Miss Marvellous (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 55.25s. ₹21 (w), 8, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 58, Q: 23, Tla: 123. Favourite: No Compromise. Owners: M/s. K.S.N. Murthy, P. Ranga Raju & C. Nanda Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MISS LILY (Surya Prakash) 1, La Mer (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sublime (Gaddam) 3 and Delphina (Gaurav Singh) 4. 3/4, shd and nk. 1m, 13.04s. ₹16 (w), 8, 5 and 11 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 49, Q: 20, Tla: 245. Favourite: La Mer. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry. Trainer: Deshmukh.

Jkt: ₹3,220 (84 tkts.), Runner-up: 382 (303 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 300 (261 tkts.), Tr (i): 237 (163 tkts.), (ii): 190 (211 tkts.).