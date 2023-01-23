HamberMenu
Velu Nachiyar, Something Royal and Sunday Warrior work well

January 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Velu Nachiyar, Something Royal and Sunday Warrior worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday Morning (Jan. 23).

Outer sand: 800m: Suparakiga (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Worked well. Swarga (A.M. Alam), Mr Kool (Inayat) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Royal Falcon (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/43. A fit pair.

1000m: Succession (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/59, 600/42.5. Moved well.

Inner sand: 800m: Spacecraft (rb), Magnetism (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Paramour) (rb), Clockwise (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They were easy.

1000m: Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar), Secret Of Love (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-17, 800/58, 600/43. First two named finished in front together. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Something Royal (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Handy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Niggled.

1200m: Amarone (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 41. Eased up. Andorra (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Velu Nachiyar (Manikandan), Flurry Heart (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former moved on the bit, while the latter was pushed to keep up the pace.

Noted on Sunday (Jan. 22):

Outer sand: 800m: Glorious Destiny (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Eagle Bluff (rb), Right Move (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. I Want It All (rb), Felix (rb) 56, 600/41.5. They are in fine nick. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 59, 600/43. Unextended. Gold Kite (Dashrath Singh) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/43. Well in hand. Annexed (Farhan Alam), Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former finished three lengths in front. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu), Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Farhan Alam) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and ended three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 1000m: Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Western Girl (Koshi Kumar), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/41. They were extended and finished level. King Louis (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. In good condition. Neziah (Koshi Kumar), a 3-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Latter who was five lengths behind extended and finished together. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj), Kanya Rashi (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were easy.

