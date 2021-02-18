Up to 600 persons can attend races in Mumbai

The Government of Maharashtra has granted permission to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) to allowing up to 600 spectators/persons to attend the races at the Mumbai race course by following the standard operating procedure (SOP).

RWITC is all set to kick-start the remainder of the Mumbai winter racing season at the Mahalaxmi race course from February 28 (Sunday), after concluding the programme here on February 21 (Sunday).

The movement of horses from Pune to Mumbai has already begun and so far about 200 horses have reached the Mahalaxmi stables.

Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman RWITC, told The Hindu “we are pleased to announce that the government has allowed a relaxation in the number of people attending the races.

“Health and safety remain our primary concerns. All provisions of social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly followed and no entry will be allowed to racegoers without masks. Sanitiser stands will be placed at several locations within the premises and alternate seating arrangements are being done in the stands” added Mr. Poonawalla.