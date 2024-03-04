Ultimate Striker pleases

Ultimate Striker pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 4)
Inner sand:
1000m: Sling Shot (Vivek), Max Mueller (rb) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. They strode out well. Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim.
Outer sand:
600m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 46. Moved on the bit. Way Of Life (rb) 46. Easy.
1200m: Ultimate Striker (Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.
Outer sand - March 3:
1000m: Sea Diamond (rb) 1-16, 600/46. In fine trim.
1200m: Star Citizen (rb), Croissantino (B. Nayak) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.
1400m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Shaped well.
COMMents
SHARE