Ultimate Striker pleases

March 04, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ultimate Striker pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 4)

Inner sand:

1000m: Sling Shot (Vivek), Max Mueller (rb) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. They strode out well. Multiqueen (R. Pradeep) 1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 46. Moved on the bit. Way Of Life (rb) 46. Easy.

1200m: Ultimate Striker (Vivek), Breeze Bluster (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - March 3:

1000m: Sea Diamond (rb) 1-16, 600/46. In fine trim.

1200m: Star Citizen (rb), Croissantino (B. Nayak) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1400m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Shaped well.