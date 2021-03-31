Two 2-year-olds fetch top price at RWITC auction

Two lots from the blue pages, belonging to the Poonawalla stable, fetched the highest price of ₹17.36 lakh (including GST) each, at the one-day RWITC-organised auction of two-year-old thoroughbreds at the Mahalaxmi race course on Tuesday.

A chestnut filly by Excellent Art out of Rainbow Queen, bred at the Poonawalla Exhilration Stud Private Limited, was purchased by Rajan Agarwal, while a colt (Roderic O’ Connor–Star Goddess) from the Poonawalla Mystical Stud Pvt. Ltd. was bought by Haider Soomar.

71 horses were paraded into the ring for sale out of which 10 were sold and 61 were bought in. Among those sold, eight belonged to the blue pages. The total price realised at the sale was ₹1,11,50,000.

RWITC complemented the live-streaming of the sale with telephone bidding to enable owners and trainers from the other racing centres to bid while the auction was in progress.