Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excel

November 02, 2022 10:57 IST

November 02, 2022 10:57 IST

Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 43.5. Moved impressively. Appsara (M. Naveen) 42.5. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Zacara) (Adarsh), Fondness Of You (rb) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Rozario), Kulsum (A. Chawan) 46. They moved freely. Montelena (Vaibhav) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Mine Forever) (Adarsh), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Starry Eyes) (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Ultimate Desire) (Salman K), Sunlit Path (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Ascoval (rb) 1-14, 600/42. In fine trim.

1200m: Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Adiella) (Rayan), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Heaven Is Here) (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (Rayan) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Balor (R. Pradeep), Sleipnir (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Trevalius (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Excellent Ray (rb), Sheer Bliss (M. Naveen) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. King Louis (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (Likith), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Commandpost (rb), Armory (B. Harish) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Sekhmet (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well. Star Glory (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Lauterbrunnen (rb), Sacred Creator (B. Harish) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Jumped out well. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a smart jump. Divine Masculine (B. Harish) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well. Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Vaibhav), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Star Ship) (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Granpar impressed.