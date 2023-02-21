Timeless Romance, Race For The Stars, Waytogo, Star Fling and Glorious Destiny please

February 21, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Timeless Romance, Race For The Stars, Waytogo, Star Fling and Glorious Destiny pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Cherokee Run (rb) 43.5. Urged. Krishaa’s Choice (R. Manish) 48.

1000m: Florence (S. Kamble) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Waytogo (S.A. Amit) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved on the bit. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj), Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Yours Forever (R. Manish) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42.5. Unextended. Into The Storm (S. Kamble), Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Former extended and finished four lengths ahead. Armoury (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Mayfair (rb) 39.5. In good condition. Grey Twilight (rb) 43.5. Katahdin (rb) (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Thrill Of Power (S.A. Amit) 43.5. Easy. Palsy Walsy (rb) 42. Shaped well.

800m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Royal Symbol (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/41. Fit. Symphony In Style (rb) 56, 600/38.5. Moved impressively. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Yellow Sapphire (rb), Western Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-0.5, 600/44. They finished level. Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-1, 600/45.5. Autumn Shower (rb) 55, 600/42. Handy.

1000m: Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/42. An excellent display. Sweet Fragrance (rb), Excellent Star (rb) 1-9.5, 800/58, 600/44. They were eased up. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Dazzling Princess (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. They finished level. Durango (rb), Penang (Koshi Kumar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Vulcanic (Dashrath Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Star Fling (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Strode our well. Reign Of Terror (R. Manish) 1-27.5, (1200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Magical Wave (R. Manish) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Unextended.

Gate practice Grass (2000 to 1400m) 600m: Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam), Neziah (rb) 36.64. They jumped out smartly. Divine Dawn (rb), Fabulous Show (rb) 40.25. A level jump. Rajputana (R. Manish), Flurry Heart (A.M. Alam) 35.39. A good jump. A 3-y-o (Tale of a Champion - Mountain Stream) (Koshi Kumar), Carnoustie (Farhan Alam) 42.30. Romantic Bay (K.V. Baskar), Shining Magnum (rb), Noble Grand (S. Imran) 34.79. They jumped out well. TDH (rb), Golden Bella (rb) 41.38. Aspira (S. Imran), Eternal Pearl (M.Bhaskar) 38.42. They jumped out well. Super Girl (Koshio Kumar), Radiant Star (rb), a 3-y-o (Shifting Power - Par Excellence) (rb) 39.19. The trio took a good jump.