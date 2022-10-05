Races

Time, Phenom and Son Of A Gun catch the eye

Time, Phenom and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 5) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 40. Easy. Scottish Scholar (Merchant) 42. Pushed.

800m: Zarak (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Cognosco (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Idealista (Bhawani), Gaugain (rb) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Bold Advance (M. Alam) 50, 600/38. Urged. Alicia (Kirtish), Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Monarchy (Nazil), Sunrise Ruby (rb) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 57, 600/42. Easy. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Multistarrer (Mansoor), Pyrrhus (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Excellent Gold (rb), 2/y/o Perfect Stride/Oojah (M. Alam) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Ron (C.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dalasan (Merchant), Willy Wonkaa (Shubham) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Royal Castle (M. Alam) 1-8, 600/41. Slightly urged. Jack Bauer (Shubham) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Juiced (Daman), Multiencrypted (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/49, 600/36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Tureci (M. Alam), Mighty Thunder (rb) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Gilt Edge (Ranjane) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Chat (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Pressed. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Remy Red (J. Chinoy), Zacapa (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior.

1200m: Wild Thing (Parmar), Fast Rain (Dhebe) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38. Former made up two lengths and finished a length ahead. Kings Best (rb) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. My Princess (Trevor) 1-23, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Time (Nazil), Rue St Honore' (rb) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level freely. Forest Flame (Trevor) 1-37, 1200/1-121, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1600m: Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1000/1-8, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Desert Fire (M. Alam) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Moved freely. Phenom (Parmar), Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Between Friends (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well. Esfir (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Slowly off and was urged in the last part. Fancy Nancy (Saba), Starry Spirit (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Enigma (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/41. Easy.

Noted on October 4

Inner sand: 600m: Jack Bauer (Shubham), Cognosco (Merchant) 41. Pair level. Super Girl (Rupesh) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Liam (Mosin) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Walter (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Rue St Honore' (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Meridia (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Good. Pure (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Pleased. One Wish (Dashrath), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 49, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Baba (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Superlative (Dashrath), Narakamacie (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. They moved level freely. House Of Lords (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved well. A Good Chance (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/41. Easy. Silver Spring (Antony Raj), Away She Goes (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Golden Lioness (H.M. Akshay) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Slightly urged. The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 1-4, 800/48, 600/36. Responded well. Galloping Glory (Bhawani), Finch (Jaykumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Freedom (Antony Raj), Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished four lengths ahead. Murwara Princess (Merchant), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They were pushed and former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Adamas (Yash Narredu), Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Soup And Sandwich (Zameer) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Wall Street (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished easily finished a distance ahead. Django (Zervan) 1-39, 1000/1-7, 600/38. Pressed. Flaming Lamborgini (Antony Raj) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Easy Rider (Zervan) 1-52, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched.


