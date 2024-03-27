GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Time And Tide and Dufy impress

March 27, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Mumbai:

Time And Tide and Dufy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (rb) 41. Easy. Liam (Mosin) 39. Moved fluently. Rhythm Of Nature (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Giant King (V. Bunde) 38. Moved well. Eaton Square (Kiran Naidu) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Stellato (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Time And Tide (M.S. Deora) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Superimpose (R. Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Esperanza (rb) 50, 600/37. Worked well. Dazzling Duchess (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Ariyana Star (Kiran Naidu), Malakhi (Mansoor) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Ocean (H.M. Akshay), Into The Storm (Santosh) 51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Cinderella’s Dream (Nazil), Dulari (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished level.

1000m: Chat (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Mariana (Trevor) 1600/600m 1-7. Worked freely. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Angelo (Kaviraj) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Winter Agenda (M.S. Deora), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Abhidhyan (Kaviraj), Kanya Rashi (H.M. Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Santissimo (Trevor) 1-42, 600/43. Easy. Chopin (Kaviraj) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Treat (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well. Turn And Burn (P. Dhebe), India Strong (Parmar) and Midnight Express (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. First name who finished six lengths ahead was the pick. Goodfellow (Nazil), Metzinger (Shahrukh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Lion King (rb), Mariella (app) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

