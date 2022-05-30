The Sovereign Orb, Dangerous, De Villiers and Prince Abir impress

May 30, 2022 18:38 IST

The Sovereign Orb, Dangerous, De Villiers and Prince Abir impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 30).

Outer sand:

600m: Arcana (Khurshad) 46.5. Easy.

1000m: Schafenberg (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Bellator (rb) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Rapidus (Vivek) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Twilight Tornado (Nikil N), Devils Magic (Arul) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. The Sovereign Orb (Shreyas) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine condition. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Dangerous (D.S. Daman) 1-44, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Daianne (Vishal B) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. De Velliers (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased.