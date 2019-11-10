The Great Gatsby poised for a hat-trick

The Great Gatsby, who is in fine nick, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the first division of the 1 EME Centre Rolling Trophy (1,600m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 10).

1. HIDDEN BLOOM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) 1-50 p.m.: 1. Negress Princess (3) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Semira (4) Aneel 60, 3. Snow Castle (1) Akshay Kumar 60, 4. Withrosemakeup (6) Gaurav Singh 60, 5. Cowboys Delight (9) Jitendra Singh 56.5, 6. Seven Hills (2) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 7. Royal Dancer (5) T.S. Jodha 54, 8. New Hope (7) Ajit Singh 50.5 and 9. Golden Adara (8) Afroz Khan 50.

1. NEGRESS PRINCESS, 2. SNOW CASTLE, 3. NEW HOPE.

2. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-25: 1. Bayrd (8) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Reno Star (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. City Of Blossom (1) Nakhat Singh 59, 3. Wah Ms Zara (7) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Batur (5) Aneel 58, 6. Flamingo Fame (2) N. Rawal 57.5, 7. Tough Lady (4) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 8. Acadian Angel (10) Santosh Raj 53, 9. Dazzling King (9) Ajit Singh 51 and 10. Friday Fury (6) C.P. Bopanna 50.5.

1. RENO STAR, 2. WAH MS ZARA, 3. FLAMINGO FAME.

3. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. II), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-00: 1. Semper Fidelis (4) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Raajneeti (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 3. No Compromise (8) Robbie Downey 55.5, 4. Havelock Cruise (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 5. Explosive (1) T.S. Jodha 53, 6. N R I Heights (2) Koushik 53, 7. Somerset (5) Kunal Bunde 53, 8. Ruletheworld (7) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 9. Sea Castle (6) Rafique Sk. 50.5.

1. NO COMPROMISE, 2. HAVELOCK CRUISE, 3. RULETHEWORLD.

4. 1 EME CENTRE ROLLING TROPHY (Div. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-35: 1. Ashwa Yashobali (5) Ashhad Asbar 60, 2. Gusty Look (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Paso Robles (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 4. The Great Gatsby (6) Robbie Downey 54.5, 5. Sporting Smile (4) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 6. Librate (9) Surya Prakash 53, 7. The Special One (1) Abhay Singh 53, 8. Artistryy (7) T.S. Jodha 52 and 9. City Of Wisdom (8) Ajeeth Kumar 52.

1. THE GREAT GATSBY, 2. PASO ROBLES, 3. GUTSY LOOK.

5. ADOLFITO PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-10: 1. Giethorn (3) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Top Saga (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Safra (8) N. Rawal 59, 4. Sovet Pride (7) Koushik 58, 5. Monte Rei (4) Gaddam 57.5, 6. Spice Up (2) Nakhat Singh 57, 7. Wind Power (6) Santosh Raj 54.5, 8. Royal Tiger (1) Ajit Singh 53.5 and 9. Crackershow (9) Khurshad Alam 53.

1. TOP SAGA, 2. GIETHORN, 3. SOVET PRIDE.

6. RECOMMENDER PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), (No whip), 4-45: 1. Man Apart (5) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Southern State (6) A.A. Vikrant 59.5, 3. Magic Street (11) Afroz Khan 57, 4. Darshish (10) G. Naresh 56.5, 5. Loch Stella (4) C.P. Bopanna 56, 6. Takisha (3) Santosh Raj 56, 7. Soul Empress (9) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 8. Secretary (1) Surya Prakash 53.5, 9. Invasion (8) Uday Kiran 51.5, 10. Story Teller (2) Jitendra Singh 51.5 and 11. Southern Meteor (7) B.R. Kumar 51.

1. MAGIC STREET, 2. MAN APART, 3. SOUTHERN STATE.

Day's best: THE GREAT GATSBY.

Double: RENO STAR — NO COMPROMISE.

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii); 4,

5 & 6; Tla: all races.