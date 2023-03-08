The Godfather and Count Of Savoy impress

March 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Godfather and Count Of Savoy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Adamas (Zameer) 38. Moved well. Hela (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Euphoric (Kaviraj), Winter Agenda (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. In Contention (N.B. Kuldeep), Ugly Truth (Ajinkya) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. My Princess (app) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Koenig (J. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Galway Bay (Peter) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Campaign (Kaviraj) 51, 600/37. Urged. Buckley (N.B. Kuldeep), Ameerah (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Dagger’s Strike (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Corfe Castle (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Momentous (S.J. Sunil),Beyond Measure (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was superior. Showman (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched. La Belle (Kirtish), Sunburst (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Zafirah (T.S. Jodha), Vijaya (Gagandeep) 1-10, 600/42. Both moved freely. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Former to note. Queen Of Kyiv (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (Peter) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: The Godfather (Parmar), Jerusalem (Gagandeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape easily finished four lengths ahead. Note the former.