HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Godfather and Count Of Savoy impress

March 08, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Godfather and Count Of Savoy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Treasure Gold (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Adamas (Zameer) 38. Moved well. Hela (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Easy. Euphoric (Kaviraj), Winter Agenda (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/38. Former was superior. In Contention (N.B. Kuldeep), Ugly Truth (Ajinkya) 53, 600/38. They moved level freely. My Princess (app) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Koenig (J. Chinoy) 57, 600/43. Easy. Galway Bay (Peter) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Campaign (Kaviraj) 51, 600/37. Urged. Buckley (N.B. Kuldeep), Ameerah (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Dagger’s Strike (N. Bhosale) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Corfe Castle (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Momentous (S.J. Sunil),Beyond Measure (Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former was superior. Showman (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched. La Belle (Kirtish), Sunburst (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level. Zafirah (T.S. Jodha), Vijaya (Gagandeep) 1-10, 600/42. Both moved freely. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Former to note. Queen Of Kyiv (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (Peter) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: The Godfather (Parmar), Jerusalem (Gagandeep) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former, who is in good shape easily finished four lengths ahead. Note the former.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.