That’s My Magic wins Zamindar Of Chikkavaram Memorial Cup

That’s My Magic piloted by Suraj Narredu won the Raja R.J.K Ranga Rao, Zamindar Of Chikkavaram Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Oct. 27). The winner is the property of M/s. Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, K. Rama Krishna & Mirza Ayub Baig and trained by Faisal Hassan. Jockey Suraj Narredu rode four more winners on the day.

1. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): COUNTRY’S GIFT (Suraj Narredu) 1, Best Friend (Jitendra Singh) 2, Blazing Speed (Irvan Singh) 3 and Snow Castle (B.R. Kumar) 4. 2, 3 and 3-1/4. 1m, 14.25s. Rs. 12 (w), 5, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 40, Q: 22, Tla: 200. Favourite: Country’s Gift. Owners: Mr. Govind Kumar Gupta, Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy& Mr. Sudheer Pogaku. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

2. SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR ENVOY (Surat Narredu) 1, City Of Blossom (Akshay Kumar) 2, Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Guiding Force (Santosh Raj) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 13.06s. Rs. 18 (w), 6, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 37, Q: 10, Tla: 111. Favourite: City Of Blossom. Owners: Dr. K. Hemachandrudu, Mr. G. Krishnamohan Rao & Mr. K. Ram Gopal Rao. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYARANAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AYUR SHAKTI (Suraj Narredu) 1, Giethorn (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Wah Ms Zara (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Maxwell (Gaddam) 4. 5-3/4, 1-3/4 and hd. 1m, 13.56s. Rs. 10 (w), 5, 11 and 7 (p), SHP: 28, FP: 85, Q: 59, Tla: 219. Favourite: Ayur Shakti. Owners: M/s. Premanand Sugandhi, G. Raghunandan Chary & Mr. Syed Shah Fasial Hassan. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

4. NAWAB ARSHAD ALI KHAN MEMORIAL PLATE (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CALL OF THE BLUE (Koushik) 1, Roll Call (Afroz Khan) 1, Cape Kidnappers (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Cincia Azzurra (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 2-33.75s. Rs. 24 (w), 9, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 96, Q: 39, Tla: 153. Favourite: Roll Call. Owners: Mr. P. Peddy Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. ALLURI SEETHARAMARAJU MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR OF TIARA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Unstoppable (A. A. Vikrant) 2, Green Turf (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Gazebo (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 40.22s. Rs. 10 (w), 5, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 45, FP: 130, Q: 103, Tla: 389. Favourite: Star Of Tiara. Owners: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal and M/s. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt.Ltd. rep. by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss Nitti N. Desai & Miss Harsha N. Desai. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

6. RAJA R.J.K. RANGA RAO, ZAMINDAR OF CHIKKAVARAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): THAT’S MY MAGIC (Suraj Narredu) 1, Nayadeep (Irvan Singh) 2, Treasure Striker (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and nk. 1m, 39.89s. Rs. 17 (w), 7, 10 and 13 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 136, Q: 73, Tla: 1,253. Favourite: Staridar. Owners: M/s. Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan, K. Rama Krishna & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

7. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): NEGRESS PRINCESS (B.R. Kumar) 1, Invasion (Irvan Singh) 2, Country’s Pet (Santosh Raj) 3 and Aarohi (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 7, nk and 1/2. 1m, 15.38s. Rs. 15 (w), 7, 9 and 21, FP: 70, Q: 42, Tla: 990. Favourite: Dance All Night. Owners: M/s. Gulam Hussain Gulabi & Rivender Reddy Male. Trainer: S. Abbas.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,265 (443 tkts), Runner up: 157 (1,522 tkts), Mini Jkt: 721 (120 tlkts), Tr (i): 315 (198 tkts), (ii): 111 (878 tkts).