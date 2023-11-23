HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tehani, Synthesis, Run For The Sun, Madam Rich and Knotty Charmer shine

November 23, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Tehani, Synthesis, Run For The Sun, Madam Rich and Knotty Charmer shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov 23).

Inner sand: 600m: Maroon (Antony) 40. In fine trim. Sea God (Antony) 40.5. Moved well. Walvis Bay (Girish) 41. Easy. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 40.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-34, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand: 600m: Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Lord Frankel (D. Patel) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Lone Ranger (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Divo (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Katana (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Time’s Planet (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Stretched out well. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Pleased.

1400m: Knotty Charmer (Antony) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Jamari (Kirtish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1400m: Air Display (Vivek), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-37, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Madam Rich (Saddam H), Dun It Again (Surya) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Scarlette Lady (B. Harish), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Lilly Fa Poots) (Chetan K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished three lengths ahead. Rieko (Antony), Makoto (Girish) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former showed out. Run For The Sun (Antony), Knotty Legend (Chetan K) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Storm Shadow (B. Harish), Honest Desire (Antony) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Golden Legend (Chetan K), Bharat (Antony) 1-41, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.