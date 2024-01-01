Synthesis and Emerald Queen excel

January 01, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Synthesis and Emerald Queen excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Adonis (Merchant) 40. Pressed. Galloping Ahead (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Raise The Stakes (H. Gore) 53, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Enabler (Yash), Wall Street (S. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level.

1200m: Gangster (rb) 1-24, 600/44. Pushed. Enlightened (Mosin) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely. Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Maintains winning form. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Impunity (N. Bhosale) 1-39, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Race track:

600m: Tech Titan (P. Dhebe) 37. Moved fluently. Tenth Star/Sans Prix (S. Kamble) 40. Pair level. Bay Of Biscay (M.S. Deora), Ivory Touch/Gold Bag (H.M. Akshay) 40. They were easy. Pyrite (V. Bunde), Exotic Star (app) 39. They ended level.

800m: Golden Rule (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Sonic Boom (N. Nadeem), Lady Di (R. Ajinkya) 1-6, 600/36. Pair moved level freely. Red Merlot (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Worked well. Superluminal (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Pressed. Olympia (Mustakim) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Pushed. Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Worked well. Definitely (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. Moved freely. Magical Star (H. Gore), Memphis (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Pair moved together freely. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Excelled. Athenian (S. Kamble) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Amadeo (Santosh), Fiery Red (M.S. Deora) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Pair urged and ended level. Aperol (Srinath) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Good. Rock My Heart (Aniket), Northern Singer (rb) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Former was superior. Dragon Wings (Aniket), Ticanto (H.G. Rathod) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Both were urged and finished level.

Noted on Dec. 31 — Inner sand:

600m: Tarzan (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Arbitrage (H. Gore) 41. Easy. 2/y/os Credence (Zeeshan), Aerosmith (rb) 41. Pair level. Lord And Master (rb) 38. Moved well. Eloquent (Zeeshan), Silver Steps (rb) 39. Pair moved level freely.

800m: 2/y/os Mumtaz (Kirtish), Villanelle (C. Umesh) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Dreamseller (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Ultimo (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Dowsabel (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Anoushka (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Demetrius (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: 2/y/o Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant), Toofaan (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. 2/y/os Flashman (T.S. Jodha), Celstina (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nobility (Parmar) 1-12, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Vincero (Chouhan), Picasso (Trevor) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Juliana (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Kariena (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Asprian (Neeraj), Doron (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. They moved together freely. Scorcese (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Caliph (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. 2/y/o Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

1200m: Finch (Trevor) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. The General (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed. Magneto (Merchant), Fortune Teller (S. Sunil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1400m: Chamonix (Chouhan), Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-41, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely. Jendayi (Trevor), Cordellia (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished level. Lazarus (C. Umesh), King’s Retreat (Trevor) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Mock race noted on Dec. 31: Race track: 1200m: Dangerous (M.S. Deora), Winter Agenda (Santosh) and Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 1-14, 600/35. Won by: 2L and 5L. Last name was slowly off by five lengths.