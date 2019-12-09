Suraj Narredu — shining bright in the racing firmament

Jockey Suraj Narredu achieved a major career-milestone when he won his 2000th race by riding Guiding Force to glory in the Crown Treasure Plate in Hyderabad on Monday.

Suraj, fond of riding since childhood, finished his apprenticeship in a record time of seven months to become a full-time jockey. His first success was negated because his steed tested positive and was disqualified, but another win on the same day, astride Anjaam, became the official first-win of his career.

Classic success

His first Classic win was on Coral Gables at the Hyderabad 2000 Guineas. Trainer S. Padmanabhan’s ward Becket not only gave him his first Invitation Cup but also the 1000th winner in 2010. His first Indian Derby success came on Be Safe, trained by uncle Malesh Narredu.

Family elated

His father, jockey-turned-trainer Satish Narredu, who has ridden 1032 winners, told The Hindu “words cannot describe the happiness and joy which this moment has brought to the entire Narredu family and made me proud. The dedication, discipline, devotion and the sacrifices which Suraj has made for the last 17 years has helped him reach the landmark. God has been kind to us.”

“I have seen his journey from his first win on Anjaam to his 2000th win on Guiding Force and all I can say is that his hard work and dedication has paid off. I am a proud uncle today,” remarked Malesh, who notched up 1760 wins as a jockey.

RWITC chairman’s kudos

RWITC chairman Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla in his appreciation said “for any jockey to touch the 2000 mark is a great achievement and in India its very big. I would have been more happy if this had happened in Mumbai on Sunday, as we had kept a silver whip and a garland ready for Suraj Narredu. I congratulate him and wish him all the best for the future.”