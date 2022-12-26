  1. EPaper
Super Kind, Baba Voss and Imperial Blue impress

December 26, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Super Kind, Baba Voss and Imperial Blue impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 26).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sacred Creator (rb), Royal Grant (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Divine Masculine (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Eased up.

1400m: Konichiwa (B. Nayak) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Auspicious Queen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 45.5. They finished level. Super Kind (rb) 42. In fine nick. Bruce Almighty (A. Imran), Southern Power (Aliyar) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-46, 1,200/130, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved fluently. Burmese (Tauseef), Sagittarii (Prabhakaran) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Baba Voss (Shreyas), Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former moved attractively.

Outer sand — Dec 25: 

1000m: Amreli (rb), Ardakan (Salman K) 1-13, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Almanach (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

