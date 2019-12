Sultan Suleiman obliges in the feature event

Altaf Hussain-trained Sultan Suleiman, piloted by A. Sandesh, won the Southern Command Gold Trophy, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 1) races. The winner is owned by M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy.

1. JUVENTUS PLATE (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: WESTERN FRONT (Trevor) 1, Gdansk (A. Imran Khan) 2, Benevolence (Sandesh) 3 and Fencing (Malam) 4. 4-1/2, 2-3/4 and 9-1/4. 1m, 52.44s. ₹19 (w), 15 and 13 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 59, Q: 42, Tanala: 81 and 18. Favourite: Western Front. Owners: Mr & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Vikram D. Shah & S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

2. ALAINDAIR TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: AUBURN (Zervan) 1, Bronx (Neeraj) 2, Kingsman (Trevor) 3 and Grand Accord (Bhawani) 4. 1, 5 and Lnk. 1m, 37.32s. ₹50 (w), 19 and 16 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 234, Q: 70, Tanala: 707 and 152. Favourite: Bronx. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

3. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANECKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BETWEEN THE WATERS (C.S. Jodha) 1, Dazzling Star (Neeraj) 2, Impala (Sandesh) 3 and True Grit (Parmar) 4. Sh, 1 and 1-3/4. 57.97s. ₹42 (w), 20, 13 and 16 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 243, Q: 92, Tanala: 564 and 175. Favourite: Namaqua. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Note: Namaqua dislodged its rider K. Pranil in the last 50 metres of the race but the jockey escaped unhurt.

4. SOUTHERN COMMAND GOLD TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Sandesh) 1, Memorable Eyes (A. Imran Khan) 2, Revelator (Parmar) 3 and Cliffs Of Capri (Trevor) 4. Not run: Walk The Talk and Notoriety. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 27.14s. ₹18 (w), 11, 16 and 47 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 78, Q: 82, Tanala: 1,032 and 428. Favourite: Sultan Suleiman. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

5. ACCLAIMED PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only: SILVER FLAMES (Sandesh) 1, Majestic Warrior (Trevor) 2, Properly Posh (Neeraj) 3 and Northern Singer (J. Chinoy) 4. Lnk, 1-1/2 and 10-1/2. 1m, 11.10s. ₹20 (w), 16 and 18 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 34, Q: 24, Tanala: 39 and 15. Favourite: Silver Flames. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C.Poonawalla & Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Solomon F. Sopher, Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P.Shroff & K.Dadachanji. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: CEZANNE (Akshay) 1, Lord Commander (A. Imran Khan) 2, Gloriana (S. Amit) 3 and Malavika (Zameer) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/2 and Nose. 58.19s. ₹203 (w), 36, 18 and 20 (p). SHP: 45, FP: 827, Q: 303, Tanala: 4,959 and 4,250. Favourite: Lord Commander. Owners: Mrs. Rashmi Guptey & Mr. A.M. Jadhav. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

7. GLASNOST PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: GODSWORD (Trevor) 1, Ame (Sandesh) 2, Maestro (Niranjan) 3 and Brave (Kaviraj) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 2. 59.05s. ₹35 (w), 17, 14 and 34 (p). SHP: 67, FP: 84, Q: 24, Tanala: 1,380 and 1,129. Favourite: Ame. Owners: Mr. Vijay V. Shah & Mrs. Pooja V. Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Mohan Chattaram & Syed Mehmood Ahmed. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹13,196 (43 tkts.) and 30%: 1,448 (168 tkts.). Treble: 3,143 (19 tkts.). Super Jackpot: 100%: 89, 875 (carried forward).