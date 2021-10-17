Sultan Suleiman appeals most

The five year old gelding Sultan Suleiman, who is in good shape as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Delhi Race Club Trophy, the main event of opening day’s races here on Sunday (Oct. 17). Tomorrow’s races will be conducted without spectators and there will be no betting operations.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. GOODNESS GRACIOUS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 1.00 p.m.: 1. Merneith (7) Ayyar 59, 2. Blazing Bay (1) Bhawani 58, 3. Ame (5) Parmar 57, 4. Timeless Deeds (3) Dashrath 56, 5. Baku (10) Nadeem 55.5, 6. On Va Danser (2) Aniket 55.5, 7. Power Of Neath (2) Joseph 55.5, 8. Luminosity (11) Hanumant 54, 9. Shapath (8) T.S. Jodha 54, 10. Dilbar (9) Shubham 53, 11. Regal Prince (6) Peter 53 and 12. Scotland (4) Raghuveer 53.

1. ON VA DANSER, 2. BLAZING BAY, 3. TIMELESS DEEDS

2. ELOISE PLATE (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 1.30: 1. Nothing To Worry (2) Akshay 57, 2. Red Merlot (5) Dashrath 57, 3. Commandment (7) T.S. Jodha 54, 4. Majorella Blue (3) Peter 54, 5. Fortune Cookie (6) Neeraj 52.5, 6. Hela (4) C.S. Jodha 52.5 and 7. Marvellous (1) P.S. Chouhan 52.5.

1. MARVELLOUS, 2. RED MERLOT, 3. COMMANDMENT

3. NAUVKHAL TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 2.00: 1. Northern Lights (8) Kirtish 62, 2. Sufiyah (5) Parmar 61, 3. La Peregrina (14) Aniket 58.5, 4. Kardashian (6) Rupesh 58, 5. Star Sincerity (9) Peter 58, 6. Dawnstar (7) Hanumant 57, 7. Fendi (13) Nazil 56, 8. Suited Aces (12) Shelar 56, 9. Saddled The Wind (1) Shubham 54.5, 10. Sandra’s Secret (2) Ayyar 54.5, 11. Sir Ramon (11) Zeeshan 54, 12. Arabian Muktar (3) T.S. Jodha 52, 13. Thea’s Pet (10) M.S. Deora 51.5 and 14. I Am The Way (4) Baria 49.5.

1. SUFIYAH, 2. SIR RAMON, 3. THEA’S PET

4. ALLEY CAT PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Palomar (10) Parmar 59, 2. Aegon (9) T.S. Jodha 58, 3. Theodora (4) P.S. Chouhan 55.5, 4. Joaquin (1) Zervan 54.5, 5. Belenus (5) Sandesh 53, 6. Red Carnation (11) Aniket 53, 7. Endeavour (6) C.S. Jodha 50.5, 8. Enlightened (3) Dashrath 50, 9. Spring Grove (8) P. Dhebe 50, 10. Wild Fire (2) Peter 50 and 11. World Is One (7) M.S. Deora 49.

1. THEODORA, 2. AEGON, 3. ENDEAVOUR

5. STRATEGIC MOVE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Tanhaiyaan (14) C.S. Jodha 61.5, 2. Minx (5) Kirtish 60, 3. Rubik Star (3) Bhawani 60, 4. Superleggera (9) Zeeshan 59.5, 5. Petronia (2) Zervan 58, 6. Chancellor (12) Yash Narredu 55, 7. Gusty Girl (10) Ayyar 55, 8. Bold Advance (13) J. Chinoy 54.5, 9. Brazos (7) Parmar 54.5, 10. Power Of Thor (6) Dashrath 54.5, 11. Moonshot (4) Sandesh 54, 12. Historic (8) Shelar 52.5, 13. Medora (1) P.S. Chouhan 52.5 and 14. Aira (11) T.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. MEDORA, 2. SUPERLEGGRA, 3. PETRONIA

6. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m) Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 3.30: 1. Grand Accord (5) Bhawani 59, 2. St. Andrews (7) P. Shinde 58.5, 3. Caprisca (1) Zervan 56, 4. Sultan Suleiman (3) Parmar 56, 5. Truly Epic (4) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 6. Mystic Bay (8) Yash Narredu 53, 7. Rambunctious (6) Neeraj 52.5 and 8. Excellent Gold (2) Nazil 49.

1. SULTAN SULEIMAN, 2. RAMBUNCTIOUS, 3. TRULY EPIC

7. CLASSIC TALK PLATE (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Alastair (9) C. Umesh 56, 2. Alpha Gene (3) Shelar 56, 3. Flaming Fire (5) Yash Narredu 56, 4. Kokomo (1) Sandesh 56, 5. Multiencrypted (12) Parmar 56, 6. Rasputin (2) C.S. Jodha 56, 7. Redefined (7) Akshay 56, 8. Regal Command (8) Bhawani 56, 9. Zarak (6) Dashrath 56, 10. Cherished (14) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 11. Leto (11) Zervan 54.5, 12. Love Warrior (13) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 13. Revolution (10) Mosin 54.5 and 14. Time (4) Neeraj 54.5.

1. KOKOMO, 2. FLAMING FIRE, 3. ALASTAIR

8. NAUVKHAL TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 4.30: 1. Brave Eagle (3) Kirtish 62, 2. Noble King (5) Peter 62, 3. Hilad (6) Shahrukh 61.5, 4. Special Situation (8) Shelar 61.5, 5. Windy City (13) Ayyar 60, 6. Grand Architect (1) P. Shinde 59.5, 7. Grand Sinatra (14) Nazil 59.5, 8. Little More (11) Aniket 59.5, 9. Peppoli (4) P. Dhebe 59, 10. Sussing (9) Hanumant 58.5, 11. Anoushka (2) C.S. Jodha 58, 12. Flower Power (7) J. Chinoy 58, 13. Lambretta (10) Bhawani 57 and 14. Smart Choice (12) Baria 53.5.

1. LITTLE MORE, 2. NOBLE KING, 3. LAMBRETTA

9. GOODNESS GRACIOUS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Cellini (9) T.S. Jodha 61, 2. Jetfire (1) P. Dhebe 61, 3. Tasman (8) Nazil 60, 4. Beemer (3) Yash Narredu 59, 5. Arc Shine (2) Peter 58.5, 6. Goshawk (12) Parmar 58.5, 7. Divine Glory (4) M.S. Deora 58, 8. Slam Dunk (7) Hanumant 58, 9. Turmeric Tower (5) Aniket 57, 10. Northern Singer (6) J. Chinoy 56.5, 11. Untitled (13) Shubham 56.5, 12. Lagertha (10) Nadeem 56 and 13. Mythical Power (11) Raghuveer 49.

1. CELLINI, 2. BEEMR, 3. NORTHERN SINGER

Day’s Best: SULTAN SULEIMAN