Races

Successor shines

more-in

Successor shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb.8) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Cabo Da Roca (Santosh), Hodson’s Horse (Malam) 40.5. Former better. Multibagger (Nicky Mackay) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Black Cherry (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Psychic Fire (Kaviraj) 52, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Cristo Boss (Merchant), 51.5, 600/38.5. Pressed in the last part. Spiro Spero (Santosh), Officer In Command (Malam) 54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Arizona Pie (J.Chinoy), Ex’s And Ho’s (Hamir) 51.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Superleggera (Zeeshan) 56, 600/40.5. Easy.

1000m: Free Gold (David Egan), Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Virasat (Akshay), Le Mans (Kadam) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Rambler (Zeeshan), Seventh Star (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Western Front (Pradeep) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Fencing (Malam) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Honourable Eyes (J.Chinoy), Accenture (Hamir) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pair urged and ended level. Rajasthan (Santosh), Curfew (Daman) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

1200m: Scotland (David Egan), Relentless Pursuit (J.Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Successor (David Egan) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Maintains winning form.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Leave It To Me Sir (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former was two lengths superior.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 6:02:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/successor-shines/article30770462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY