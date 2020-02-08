Successor shines

Successor shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb.8) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Cabo Da Roca (Santosh), Hodson’s Horse (Malam) 40.5. Former better. Multibagger (Nicky Mackay) 41.5. Easy.

800m: Black Cherry (J.Chinoy) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Psychic Fire (Kaviraj) 52, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Cristo Boss (Merchant), 51.5, 600/38.5. Pressed in the last part. Spiro Spero (Santosh), Officer In Command (Malam) 54, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Arizona Pie (J.Chinoy), Ex’s And Ho’s (Hamir) 51.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Superleggera (Zeeshan) 56, 600/40.5. Easy.

1000m: Free Gold (David Egan), Mishka’s Pride (Hamir) 1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Virasat (Akshay), Le Mans (Kadam) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Rambler (Zeeshan), Seventh Star (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Western Front (Pradeep) 1-7.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved well. Fencing (Malam) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Honourable Eyes (J.Chinoy), Accenture (Hamir) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pair urged and ended level. Rajasthan (Santosh), Curfew (Daman) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

1200m: Scotland (David Egan), Relentless Pursuit (J.Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Successor (David Egan) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Maintains winning form.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Leave It To Me Sir (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former was two lengths superior.