Successor, Headway and Athulya impress

Successor, Headway and Athulya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar.21) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Glory Days (Nazil) 40. Urged.

800m: Fanfare (V.Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Ashwa Bravo (Kharadi) 55, 600/41. Easy. Powerful Lady (V.Jodha), Sakara (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was one length better. Kildare (V.Jodha), Galloping Goldmine (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Zaeim (V.Jodha), Marrakesh (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Headway (S.J.Sunil), Athulya (V.Jodha) 50, 600/37. They were well in hand and finished level. Maplewood (S.J.Sunil), Summer Night (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Pair moved freely.

1000m: Zenith (Zeeshan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Melisandre (Ajinkya), White River (V.Jodha) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Hidden Gold (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Lorito (Vinod), Strong One (Pradeep) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1200m: Successor (Pradeep) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Touch Of Faith (S.J.Sunil), Quarencia (Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/42. Both moved level freely.