Success lives up to her name and billing in Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger

July 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Dr. A.C. Muthiah’s Success (Suraj Narredu up) won the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 23). The winner is trained by Vijay Singh.

Suraj, who confidently kept his gutsy filly in handy third position till the 1,400m, improved to be second till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Success responded well to the reminders, overtook the long time leader Pissarro near 300m, and after a ding-dong duel managed to hold off the latter for a narrow win.

The results:

1. AMAZING GRACE PLATE: KONICHIWA (Abdul Fazal) 1, Cinco De Mayo (Indrajeet S) 2, Max Mueller (S. Saqlain) 3 and Altair (S. John) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and Snk. 1m, 28.71s. ₹69 (w), 19, 13 and 34 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 74, FP: 182, Q: 50, Trinella: 1,827, Exacta: 5,145. Favourite: Cinco De Mayo. Owners: Mr. Amritlal Vithaldas Rukhana, Mrs. Pratima Amritlal Rukhana, Mr. Himanshu Amritlal Rukhana & Ms. Minal Amritlal Rukhana. Trainer: Warren Singh.

2. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. II): WISH AGAIN (Indrajeet S) 1, Sea Eagle (Zervan) 2, Twilight Fame (Rajesh K) 3 and Elizabeth Regina (Inayat) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m, 07.23s. ₹35 (w), 14, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 37, FP: 63, Q: 21, Trinella: 341, Exacta: 682. Favourite: Sea Eagle. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

3. BETWAY MAMMA’S MINK PLATE: MARZGOVEL (Akshay K) 1, Crosswater (C. Umesh) 2, I Want It All (Shreyas S) 3 and Chililady (Trevor) 4. Not run: Isabelle. 5-1/4, Hd and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.42s. ₹30 (w), 12, 19 and 19 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 48, FP: 142, Q: 81, Trinella: 738, Exacta: 2,052. Favourite: Queen Of Kyiv. Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. RAJA OF BOBBILI MEMORIAL TROPHY: CLEVER HANS (G. Vivek) 1, Measure Of Time (Rayan) 2, Mystic Eye (Arvind K) 3 and Lord Frankel (S. John) 4. Not run: Douglas. 4-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 25.81s. ₹23 (w), 10, 22 and 31 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 71, FP: 216, Q: 149, Trinella: 2,557, Exacta: 15,125. Favourite: Win My Luv. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. USHA STUD GOLDEN JUBILEE BANGALORE ST. LEGER: SUCCESS (Havana Gold - Columella) Suraj 1, Pissarro (Kingda Ka-Laserre) Trevor 2, La Reina (Planetaire-Firemiss) Neeraj 3 and Splendido (Win Legend-Ice Point) C. Umesh 4. Not run: Silvarius. Lnk, 3/4 and 23-1/4. 2m, 59.12s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 25, FP: 30, Q: 21, Trinella: 41. Favourite: Success. Owner: Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. AZHAR PLATE: THE PERFECT CHOICE (Sai Kiran) 1, Seoul (S. Saqlain) 2, Agera (Inayat) 3 and Southern Force (Akshay K) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 26.76s. ₹26 (w), 14, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 48, FP: 218, Q: 99, Trinella: 1,064, Exacta: 2,204. Favourite: The Perfect Choice. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. I): CLIFFORD (Zervan) 1, Sheer Bliss (Vinod Shinde) 2, Spirit Of The Rose (Akshay K) 3 and Air Display (Inayat) 4. Not run: The King N I. 5, 4-1/2 and Snk. 1m, 06.77s. ₹27 (w), 12, 23 and 14 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 38, FP: 487, Q: 299, Trinella: 1,024, Exacta: 7,968. Favourite: Ricardo. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka, Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Jackpot: ₹1,051 (101 tkts.); Runner-up: 149 (304 tkts.); Tr (i): 488 (25 tkts.); (ii): 230 (87 tkts.).