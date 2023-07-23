HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Success lives up to her name and billing in Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger

July 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Success (Suraj Narredu astride) edging out Pissarro to win the the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger at the Bangalore Turf Club on July 23, 2023.

Success (Suraj Narredu astride) edging out Pissarro to win the the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger at the Bangalore Turf Club on July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Success (Suraj Narredu up) being led in by trainer Vijay Singh after her win in the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger in Bengaluru on July 23, 2023.

Success (Suraj Narredu up) being led in by trainer Vijay Singh after her win in the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger in Bengaluru on July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

P.G. Belliappa and BTC chairman Shiv Kumar Kheny with Success’ jockey Suraj Narredu and trainer Vijay Singh after the filly claimed the the St. Leger on Sunday in Bengaluru on July 23, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

P.G. Belliappa and BTC chairman Shiv Kumar Kheny with Success’ jockey Suraj Narredu and trainer Vijay Singh after the filly claimed the the St. Leger on Sunday in Bengaluru on July 23, 2023. Photo MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Dr. A.C. Muthiah’s Success (Suraj Narredu up) won the Usha Stud Golden Jubilee Bangalore St. Leger, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (July 23). The winner is trained by Vijay Singh.

Suraj, who confidently kept his gutsy filly in handy third position till the 1,400m, improved to be second till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Success responded well to the reminders, overtook the long time leader Pissarro near 300m, and after a ding-dong duel managed to hold off the latter for a narrow win.

The results:

1. AMAZING GRACE PLATE: KONICHIWA (Abdul Fazal) 1, Cinco De Mayo (Indrajeet S) 2, Max Mueller (S. Saqlain) 3 and Altair (S. John) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and Snk. 1m, 28.71s. ₹69 (w), 19, 13 and 34 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 74, FP: 182, Q: 50, Trinella: 1,827, Exacta: 5,145. Favourite: Cinco De Mayo. Owners: Mr. Amritlal Vithaldas Rukhana, Mrs. Pratima Amritlal Rukhana, Mr. Himanshu Amritlal Rukhana & Ms. Minal Amritlal Rukhana. Trainer: Warren Singh.

2. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. II): WISH AGAIN (Indrajeet S) 1, Sea Eagle (Zervan) 2, Twilight Fame (Rajesh K) 3 and Elizabeth Regina (Inayat) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m, 07.23s. ₹35 (w), 14, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 37, FP: 63, Q: 21, Trinella: 341, Exacta: 682. Favourite: Sea Eagle. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

3. BETWAY MAMMA’S MINK PLATE: MARZGOVEL (Akshay K) 1, Crosswater (C. Umesh) 2, I Want It All (Shreyas S) 3 and Chililady (Trevor) 4. Not run: Isabelle. 5-1/4, Hd and 4-1/2. 1m, 13.42s. ₹30 (w), 12, 19 and 19 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 48, FP: 142, Q: 81, Trinella: 738, Exacta: 2,052. Favourite: Queen Of Kyiv. Owners: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. RAJA OF BOBBILI MEMORIAL TROPHY: CLEVER HANS (G. Vivek) 1, Measure Of Time (Rayan) 2, Mystic Eye (Arvind K) 3 and Lord Frankel (S. John) 4. Not run: Douglas. 4-3/4, 5-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 25.81s. ₹23 (w), 10, 22 and 31 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 71, FP: 216, Q: 149, Trinella: 2,557, Exacta: 15,125. Favourite: Win My Luv. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. USHA STUD GOLDEN JUBILEE BANGALORE ST. LEGER: SUCCESS (Havana Gold - Columella) Suraj 1, Pissarro (Kingda Ka-Laserre) Trevor 2, La Reina (Planetaire-Firemiss) Neeraj 3 and Splendido (Win Legend-Ice Point) C. Umesh 4. Not run: Silvarius. Lnk, 3/4 and 23-1/4. 2m, 59.12s. ₹15 (w), 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 25, FP: 30, Q: 21, Trinella: 41. Favourite: Success. Owner: Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. AZHAR PLATE: THE PERFECT CHOICE (Sai Kiran) 1, Seoul (S. Saqlain) 2, Agera (Inayat) 3 and Southern Force (Akshay K) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 26.76s. ₹26 (w), 14, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 48, FP: 218, Q: 99, Trinella: 1,064, Exacta: 2,204. Favourite: The Perfect Choice. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (Div. I): CLIFFORD (Zervan) 1, Sheer Bliss (Vinod Shinde) 2, Spirit Of The Rose (Akshay K) 3 and Air Display (Inayat) 4. Not run: The King N I. 5, 4-1/2 and Snk. 1m, 06.77s. ₹27 (w), 12, 23 and 14 (p), SHP: 66, THP: 38, FP: 487, Q: 299, Trinella: 1,024, Exacta: 7,968. Favourite: Ricardo. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka, Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Jackpot: ₹1,051 (101 tkts.); Runner-up: 149 (304 tkts.); Tr (i): 488 (25 tkts.); (ii): 230 (87 tkts.).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.