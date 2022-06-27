Races

Stormy Ocean, Ballerina, and Enid Blyton excel

when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 27).

Outer sand:

1000m: Enid Blyton (Bhawani S) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Nikolina (Akshay K), Lady Godiva (Dhanus S) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Thousand Words (T.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Stellar Gold (G. Vivek), Noble Ruler (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished distance ahead. Ballerina (Suraj) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display.

1400m: Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up.

1600m: Measure Of Time (T.S. Jodha), Southern Power (Nazerul) 2-2, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit.


