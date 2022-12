Still I Rise, Sheer Rocks, Dominant and Prince Of Windsor impress

December 27, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Still I Rise, Sheer Rocks, Dominant and Prince Of Windsor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Veleska (rb) 46.5. Easy. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 42.5. Urged. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 43. Easy. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 45. Ms Boss (Md. Feroz) 44.5. Easy. Raffinato (rb) 43.

800m: Divina (Md. Feroz) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Dark Son (A.M. Alam) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Memory Lane (rb), Elizabeth Regina (Md. Feroz) 1-2, 600/46. They moved freely. Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-3, 600/48. Mystical Rose (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/47. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar), Hope And Glory (rb) 56, 600/42. They impressed. Lakshanam (A.M. Alam), Sheer Rocks (P. Sai Kumar) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Regent Prince (Shyam Kumar), Divine Splendor (Farid Ansari) 59.5, 600/44. They were easy and level.

1000m: Something Royal (P. Sai Kumar), Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 1-15.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well and finished level. Romualdo (rb)1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Handy. Namak Halaal (Khet Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Dear Lady (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Eased up. Three Of A Kind (S.A. Amit), Haran (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. In good condition. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Handy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S.A. Amit) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Cloud Jumper (Ram Nandan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Lady Royal (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/46. Moved freely. Zen Zero (rb), Happiness (Inayat) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They finished together. Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam), Ruach (P. Sai Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level.

1200m: Kings Show (rb) 1-29, (1200-600) 42.5. Torbert (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Unextended. Albinus (Farhan Alam) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Forseti (rb) 42. Moved on the bit. Lady Blazer (rb) 46.5. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 39. Speedy.

800m: Wonderful Era (Shyam Kumar) 59, 600/44. Handy. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 59, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Ashwa Magadheera (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. Easy. Katahdin (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1200m: Dominant (A.M. Alam) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Pleased.