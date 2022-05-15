Still I Rise has an edge in the Nilgiris Derby Stakes

May 15, 2022 00:30 IST

The Nilgiris Derby Stakes (1,600m), to be held here on Sunday (May. 15), wears an open look. However Still I Rise, winner of the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, who continues to be in good form as evidenced by his track movements, appears to have an edge over his rivals.

1. TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 11-00 a.m.: 1. Golden Streak (10) Lakhan K 60, 2. Salvador (4) C. Umesh 59.5, 3. Lady Blazer (3) M.S. Deora 59, 4. Mystic Zlatan (2) P. Sai Kumar 59, 5. Nagada (1) Gaurav Singh 58.5, 6. Royal Eminence (6) Farhan Alam 58.5, 7. Welcome Chakkaram (5) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 8. Lady Zeen (9) Ramandeep 55.5, 9. Swiss Agatta (8) Ashhad Asbar 55.5 and 10. Propahlady (7) Shyam Kumar 53.

1. MYSTIC ZLATAN, 2. LADY BLAZER, 3. NAGADA

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (20 to 39 eligible), 11-30: 1. Ignorance Is Bliss (8) Ashhad Asbar 61, 2. Hebron (8) A.M. Alam 60.5, 3. Spicy Star (7) A. Ayaz Khan 56.5, 4. Sweet Fragrance (9) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 5. Demerara (6) K. Sai Kiran 55, 6. Django (3) A.S. Peter 53, 7. Aretha (5) C. Umesh 52, 8. Euphoric (10) P.S. Kaviraj 52, 9. Right Move (4) P. Vikram 50 and 10. Royal Pearl (2) M.S. Deora 50.

1. EUPHORIC, 2. DJANGO, 3. SPICY STAR

3. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 12-00 noon: 1. Trending Princess (6) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Star Fling (10) Koshi Kumar 57.5, 3, Wonderful Era (8) Farhan Alam 57.5, 4. Demesthenes (2) Gaurav Singh 57, 5. Carnoustie (5) P.S. Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Grand Royal (9) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Illustrious Ruler (3) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Victory Walk (7) Ramandeep 55, 9. Full Bloom (1) M.S. Deora 53 and 10. Wise Don (4) B. Dharshan 53.

1. GRAND ROYAL, 2. ILLUSTRIOUS RULER, 3. WONDERFUL ERA

4. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP (1,300m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses are eligible), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Nayadeep (5) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Pense’e (3) C. Umesh 58.5, 3. Oui Sauvage (4) Santosh G 57, 4. Yours Forever (1) A. Ayaz Khan 57, 5. Cuban Pete (6) Surya Prakash 55.5, 6. King T’Chala (8) Ramandeep 55.5, 7. Karadeniz (2) Ashhad Asbar 53.5 and 8. Wind Symbol (7) P. Sai Kumar 53.5.

1. PENSE’E, 2. OUI SAUVAGE, 3. WIND SYMBOL

5. NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES (Gr. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms), 1-00: 1. Dark Son (5) P. Sai Kumar 56, 2. Prince Purple (12) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Rubirosa (2) Ramandeep 56, 4. Star Glory (1) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Still I Rise (3) A. Imran Khan 56, 6. True Icon (4) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. Crimson Rose (6) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 8. Glorious Grace (9) Ashhad Asbar 54.5, 9. Priceless Beauty (8) Yash Narredu 54.5, 10. Queen Spirit (10) Zervan 54.5, 11. Remediesofspring (7) C. Umesh 54.5 and 12. Zucardi (11) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5.

1. STILL I RISE, 2. DARK SON, 3. REMEDIESOFSPRING

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 1-30: 1. Emperor Charmavat (5) Ramandeep 56, 2. Gatln (10) Surya Prakash 56, 3. The Rebel (4) P. Vikram 56, 4. Anatolia (6) C. Umesh 54.5, 5. Bohemian Star (2) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 6. Current View (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. Gold Kite (1) M.S. Deora 54.5, 8. Lebua (7) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 9. Star Lap (9) Santosh G 54.5 and 10. Super Glory (8) A.S. Peter 54.5.

1. LEBUA, 2. GOLD KITE, 3. CURRENT VIEW

7. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Augusta (8) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Cartel (7) Kuldeep Singh 58, 3. Shivaratri (2) C. Umesh 58, 4. Dazzling Princess (3) M.S. Deora 57.5, 5. Fiat Justitia (10) A.S. Peter 57, 6. Mezcal (6) P. Sai Kumar 57, 7. Fashion Of Stars (4) Shyam Kumar 54, 8. Red Hot Jet (5) B. Dharshan 54, 9. Gingersnap (9) Farhan Alam 53.5 and 10. Reckoning (1) Ram Nandan 53.5.

1. AUGUSTA, 2. SHIVARATRI, 3. DAZZLING PRINCESS

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.