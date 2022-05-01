Still I Rise claims Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

Still I Rise, piloted by A. Imran Khan, claimed the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, the star attraction of the races here on Sunday (May. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Vikram Singh and trained by Anil Kumar.

1. KODANAD HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STREEK (Rajesh Kumar) 1, Grey Twilight (Ramandeep) 2, Shadow Of Love (M.S. Deora) 3 and Protea (C. Umesh) 4. 3-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 16.97s. Owner: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

2. BURLIYAR HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: EASY RIDER (Zervan) 1, Glorious Grace (A.M. Alam) 2, Royal Treasure (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Abilitare (C. Umesh) 4. Hd, 10 and 5-1/4. 1m 41.57s. Owner: J.M. Livestock. Trainer: Behram Cama.

3. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,500m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), out station horses are eligible: MY OPINION (M.S. Deora) 1, New Look (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Mzilikazi (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Emelda (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3, hd and nk. 1m 34.59s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. PABLITO HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: KARADENIZ (Farid Ansari) 1, Sasakwa (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Pappa Rich (S.A. Amit) 3 and Despacito (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 16.72s. Owners: M/s. Hallmark Racing & Equine Services rep. by Mr. Bharat V. Epur, Mr. S. Naveen Chandra, Mr. Wayne Beck, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani & Mr. Anjan Rangaraj. Trainer: N. Rupa.

5. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms): STILL I RISE (Chinese Whisper - For Sure) A. Imran Khan 1, TRUE ICON (Sedgefield - Sapoorelli) Gaurav Singh 2, DARK SON (Planetaire - Just Julie) P. Sai Kumar 3 and STAR GLORY (Top Class - Confiance) Suraj Narredu 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 28.49s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

6. DRACO HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PROPOSED (Gaurav Singh) 1, Sabatini (M.S. Deora) 2, Air Marshall (A. Imran Khan) 3 and The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 4. 1/2, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m 29.87s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.