Races

Still I Rise claims Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

Still I Rise, piloted by A. Imran Khan, claimed the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas, the star attraction of the races here on Sunday (May. 1). The winner is owned by Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Vikram Singh and trained by Anil Kumar.

1. KODANAD HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STREEK (Rajesh Kumar) 1, Grey Twilight (Ramandeep) 2, Shadow Of Love (M.S. Deora) 3 and Protea (C. Umesh) 4. 3-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 16.97s. Owner: Mr. Fardeen A. Malick. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

2. BURLIYAR HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: EASY RIDER (Zervan) 1, Glorious Grace (A.M. Alam) 2, Royal Treasure (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Abilitare (C. Umesh) 4. Hd, 10 and 5-1/4. 1m 41.57s. Owner: J.M. Livestock. Trainer: Behram Cama.

3. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,500m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), out station horses are eligible: MY OPINION (M.S. Deora) 1, New Look (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Mzilikazi (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Emelda (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3, hd and nk. 1m 34.59s. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. PABLITO HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: KARADENIZ (Farid Ansari) 1, Sasakwa (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Pappa Rich (S.A. Amit) 3 and Despacito (C. Umesh) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 2. 1m, 16.72s. Owners: M/s. Hallmark Racing & Equine Services rep. by Mr. Bharat V. Epur, Mr. S. Naveen Chandra, Mr. Wayne Beck, Mr. Rahul Jagtiani & Mr. Anjan Rangaraj. Trainer: N. Rupa.

5. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o Indian Horses (Terms): STILL I RISE (Chinese Whisper - For Sure) A. Imran Khan 1, TRUE ICON (Sedgefield - Sapoorelli) Gaurav Singh 2, DARK SON (Planetaire - Just Julie) P. Sai Kumar 3 and STAR GLORY (Top Class - Confiance) Suraj Narredu 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 28.49s. Owners: Mr. Kishore Futnani & Mr. Vikram Singh. Trainer: Anil Kumar.

6. DRACO HANDICAP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: PROPOSED (Gaurav Singh) 1, Sabatini (M.S. Deora) 2, Air Marshall (A. Imran Khan) 3 and The Intimidator (P. Vikram) 4. 1/2, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m 29.87s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
horse racing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2022 6:12:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/still-i-rise-claims-nilgiris-2000-guineas/article65372914.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY