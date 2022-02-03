Star Romance, Judy Blue Eyes, Hope And Glory, Angelino and Knotty Ash please

Star Romance, Judy Blue Eyes, Hope And Glory, Angelino and Knotty Ash pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 43. They finished together.

1000m: Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan), Fiat Justitia (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45.5. They finished level. Desi Empress (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Dark Son (Inayat) 46. Easy. Supreme Dance (rb) 47. Easy. heidmar (N. Jodhan) 44.5. Moved freely.

800m: Speed Air (S. Kamble), Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu) 56, 600/40. They worked well.Emperor Ashoka (Nikhil Naidu) 58.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Come Calling (rb) 1-2.5, 800/47.5. Avancia (rb), Saint Emilion (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Abilitare (rb), A 3-y-o (Top Class - Eternal Spirit (rb) 1-3, 600/48.

1000m: Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Secret Of Love (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Latter finished a length in front. Star Romance (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former is in great heart. La Jefa (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Chapmans Square (rb), Semper FII (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-17.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Well in hand. Radical Review (A.M. Alam) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Blue Sapphire (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. They were eased up. Opus One (rb), Electric (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They are in good shape. Galvarino (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Lady Mimi (Yash Narredu) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41.5. She moved well within herself. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Northbound (Yash Narredu), Nationwide (Joseph) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (Yash Narredu)) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. In fine fettle.

1200m: Hope And Glory (rb), Angelico (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They impressed. Knotty Ash (Shahar Babu) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Mezcal (Md. Feroze) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Mock race: 1400m: Gangster (Yash Narredu), Dangerous (Santosh G), Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha), Sabatini (M.S. Deora), Lord Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh), First Empress (Rajendra Singh) and Fashion Stars (Shyam Kumar) 1m, 28.44s. They finished in that order.

Noted on Wednesday (Feb. 2):

Outer sand: 600m: Safety (A.M. Alam), Radical Review (Sham Kumar) 44. Former finished a length in front. Fantastic Hit (rb), Red Sea (Angad) 42. They strode out well.

Inner sand: 600m: Arapaho (Shahar Babu) 45. Handy. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Wood Art (A. Ayaz Khan) 47. Orin Swift (rb) 57. Cap Wickham (Md. Feroze), Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam) 48.5. They were easy.

800m: Royal Aristocrat (Rajendra Singh) 52, 600/39. Pleased. Due Diligence (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Retains form. La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-2.5, 600/45.5. Cheval Blanc (P. Vikram), Trevalius (Farhan Alam) 54.5, 600/40.5. They are in fine trim. Krishaa's Choice (rb) 1-1.5, 60/46. Easy.

1000m: Manzoni (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Glorious Symphony (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Shaped well. Come Calling (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Eased up. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Worked well. Roka (rb), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Touch Of Fury (Santosh G), A 3-y-o (Kingda Ka - Al Khazneh) (N. Jodha)) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy and level. Avancia (rb), Flying Safe (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. They finished together. Desi Empress (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46. Easy. Maringale (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.