Star Appearance claims South India 1000 Guineas

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s ward Star Appearance piloted by A. Sandesh won the South India 1000 Guineas, the first classic of the season here on Saturday (Dec. 7). The winner is the property of Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing and Breeding LLP. Star Appearance, who took a smart jump, led all the way. The filly accelerated well to the urgings of Sandesh and won easily.

1. ALAINDAIR PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: CHAITANYA (S. Zervan) 1, Wise Don (Umesh) 2, Saibya (A. Sandesh) 3 and Glorious Asset (Yash) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and shd. 1m, 46.01s. ₹ 70 (w), 67 and 9 (p), SHP: 7, FP: 45, Q: 18, Tla: 118. Favourite: Wise Don. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: Parmar. Note: Originally Wise Don won the race but after an objection, that S. Zervan (Chaitanya) had been bumped very badly in the last 100m, was upheld the order was revised as above.

2. PERAMBUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 0 to 25: JESSICA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Agentdoubleoseven (Akshay Kumar) 2, Mazikeen (Janardhan P) 3 and Atacama (Md. Asif Khan) 4. 3, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 16.97s. ₹ 21 (w), 13, 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 11, FP: 126, Q: 34, Tla: 933. Favourite: Agentdoubleoseven. Owners: Mr. Fazal-Ul-Rehman, Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Dr. C. Ramesh Babu. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

3. PERAMBUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 0 to 25: PARTY STARTER (Yash) 1, Gardiner (Umesh) 2, Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 3 and Tencendur (A.M. Alam) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 4. 1m, 16.68s. ₹ 14 (w), 7, 7 and 10 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 39, Q: 51, Tla: 845. Favourite: Short Skirt Flirt. Owners: Mr. M.J. Asad & Dr. Ms. Asha Bhat. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. G. NARASIMHAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): SANCTUARY COVE (Leigh Roche) 1, Farewell (Akshay Kumar) 2, Star Templar (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Windward (Srinath) 4. 1/2, 6-3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 15.62s. ₹ 6 (w), 5, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 24, Q: 10, Tla: 60. Favourite: Sanctuary Cove. Owners: M/s. Rajagiri Rubbers & Procude Co.Ltd. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

5. SOUTH INDIA 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies only (Terms): STAR APPEARANCE (Western Aristocrat - Tatbeeq) A. Sandesh 1, ROYAL CURRENCY (Corporate Jungle - Private Collection) A. Imran 2, BOSTONIA (Multidimentional - Real Excellence) David Egan 3 and KIRKWOOD (Win Legend - Bold Reply) Leigh Roche 4. 2-1/4, nk and 2-1/2. 1m, 42.42s. ₹ 14 (w), 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP; 64, Q: 25, Tla: 562. Favourite: Royal Currency. Owners: Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing and Breeding LLP. Trainer. R. Narredu.

6. DIABOLICAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: STORM FLAG (Yash) 1, Royal Rules (Akshay Kumar) 2, Shadow Of Love (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Brilliant Script (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Ganton. 2-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 28.87s. ₹ 22 (w), 9, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 6, FP: 31, Q: 7, Tla: 134. Favourite: Royal Rules. Owners: Mr. A.C. Muthiah & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. GEORGE TOWN PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: LADY RHINO (S. Shareef) 1, Queen Justitia (Brisson) 2, Lady Blazer (Jagadeesh) 3 and Sundance (Yash) 4. 2-1/2, shd and hd. 1m, 31.73s. ₹ 30 (w), 13, 6 and 23 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 144, Q: 56, Tla: 1,321. Favourite: Queen Justitia. Owners: Mr. K. Shashabindu Das, Mr. S. Durai Raj, Mr. K.S. Mandanna & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Mandanna.

Jkt: ₹ 28,152 (nine tkts), Runner up: 2,935 (37 tkts); Mini Jkt: 1,775 (11), Tr (i): 734 (17 tkts), (ii): 544 (54 tkts).