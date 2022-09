Star Admiral, Galen and Tycoonist shine

September 18, 2022 17:35 IST

Star Admiral, Galen and Tycoonist shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept 18).

Inner sand:

1000m: Golden Guest (Indrajeet) 1-5, 600/38. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand: 1000m: Silver Flames (Hasib A), Dandi Satyagraha (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front. Star Admiral (Aliyar) 1-14, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Tycoonist (Hasib A), Odin (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Island Lass (Hindu S), Raisina Star (Hasib A) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Galen (Hindu S), Cliffhanger (Hasib A) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.