Spring Grove claims Welcome Trophy

Trainer M.K. Jadhav’s ward Spring Grove, ridden by N.S. Parmar, won the Welcome Trophy, the feature event of the opening day’s races of the Mumbai winter racing season here on Friday (Nov. 27).

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. There was no online or totalisator betting operations.

1. M D PETIT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: WHISPERING QUEEN (Peter) 1, Thea’s Pet (Kaviraj) 2, Red Fire (Prasad) 3 and Colosseum (Merchant) 4. 1, 1-1/4, Lnk. 1m, 12.01s. Owners: M/s. Ivor Fernandes, Koonal M. Antani, Premnath Kasinathrao, Sacheen P. Gamre & Shivaji G. Bhagwat. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

2. MASTER SHIFU PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: MS BOSS (Sandesh) 1, Mount Olympus (Kaviraj) 2, Beemer (Trevor) 3 and Between Friends (Ayyar) 4. 3-1/4, Sh, 2. 1m, 10.01s. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mrs. Charonne Nagpal, Mr. Nishant G. Nagpal & Mrs. Erika Nagpal. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

3. ABEETA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mystic Bay (Trevor) 2, Kildare (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Barack (Kirtish Bhagat) 4. 1, 1-1/4, 1/2. 1m, 23.91s. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Aban N. Chotia & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. M D PETIT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SANDALPHON (T.S. Jodha) 1, Ame (Parmar) 2, Arabian Storm (Kaviraj) 3 and Caesar (Chouhan) 4. 1-3/4, Lnk, 1-1/4. 1m, 11.61s. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Himmat Singh.

5. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GIANT STAR (Yash Narredu) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Zervan) 2, Mount Moriah (Sandesh) 3 and Bostonia (Trevor) 4. Not run: Star Comrade. 2, 1-1/4, 8-3/4. 1m, 38.03s. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, Mr. Mark Saldhana, Mr. Shashi Chand Jain, M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Faisal F. Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: Deepesh Narredu.

Note: Western Front stumbled near the 600m and jockey J. Chinoy, who was dislodged, escaped unhurt.

6. WELCOME TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SPRING GROVE (Parmar) 1, Enigma (Yash Narredu) 2, Fuhrer (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Aegon (J. Chinoy) 4. Not run: Strong One. Sh, 1-3/4, 2-1/4. 57.35s. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

7. RAZA ALI PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) 3-y-o only: LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, Costa Rica (Parmar) 2, Powerful Lady (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Pepper (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 1/2, 1-1/4. 1m, 9.64s. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Dilip G. Jhangiani, Mr. Sunil G. Jhangiani & Mr. Milan J. Patel rep. Equest (India) Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

8. MASTER SHIFU PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: BELENUS (Sandesh) 1, Monk (Zervan) 2, Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Guarnerius (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, 3/4, 1. 1m, 10.79s. Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.