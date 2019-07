Spirit of London wins main event

Spirit of London (Sandesh up), won the Elusive Pimpernel Cup, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (July 27). The winner is owned by Mr. Dilip R. Ranka and trained by B. Prithviraj.

1. AUREOLE TIME PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: AINE (Srinath) 1, Sun Power (A. Ramu) 2, Genuine Star (Suraj) 3 and Areca Angel (Rajesh K) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 08.32s. ₹17 (w), 12, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 45, FP: 76, Q: 58, Trinella: 95 and 25, Exacta: 762 and 713. Favourite: Aine. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. ASTRONOMIC PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: COLONEL HARTY (Rajesh K) 1, Sharp Response (Zervan) 2, Stars In His Eyes (R. Manjunath) 3 and Raw Gold (Chetan G) 4. 5-3/4, 7-3/4 and 1/2. 1m 26.97s. ₹20 (w), 13, 18 and 24 (p), SHP: 60, THP: 52, FP: 162, Q: 75, Trinella: 1,505 and 598, Exacta: 5,607 and 1,730. Favourite: Colonel Harty. Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

3. BARALOY PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35: ELECTRA (Chetan G) 1, Radiant Treasure (Arshad) 2, Smile Of Joy (Srinath) 3 and Fotogenic (Vaibhav) 4. Not run: Armenia. 1-3/4, 2 and 2-3/4. 1m 39.61s. ₹23 (w), 12, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 42, FP: 77, Q: 51, Trinella: 108 and 42, Exacta: 1,285 and 794. Favourite: Electra. Owners: M/s. Blazing Saddles (PF) rep by. Mr. Niraj Tyagi & Mr. Vikas Sachdeva. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. ELUSIVE PIMPERNEL CUP (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: SPIRIT OF LONDON (Sandesh) 1, Reczai (Suraj) 2, Tokyo Rose (Chetan G) 3 and Casey (Antony) 4. Not run: Morrane Gabriella. 1-1/2, Nose and 1-1/2. 1m 26.81s. ₹22 (w), 13, 14 and 30 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 56, FP: 60, Q: 33, Trinella: 324 and 269, Exacta: 4,096 and 2,743. Favourite: Spirit Of London. Owner: Mr. Dilip R. Ranka. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. SHA TIN PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over: DREAMS UNITED (Irvan) 1, Phoenix Reached (T.S. Jodha) 2, Silent Ruler (R. Manish) 3 and Shaktiman (John) 4. 6, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 39.95s. ₹30 (w), 15, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 51, FP: 107, Q: 66, Trinella: 270 and 219, Exacta: 1,184 and 575. Favourite: Dreams United. Owners: Mr. Naresh Kumar Pawar & Mr. P. Ranga Raju. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

6. DIVINE LIGHT PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SCHAFENBERG (Trevor) 1, Magic Stream (Zerven) 2, Rorito (Sandesh) 3 and Star Sapphire (Mark) 4. Not run: Flamboyant. 3, 1 and Nk. 1m 13.79s. ₹17 (w), 11, 17 and 17 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 37, FP: 95, Q: 58, Trinella: 180 and 59, Exacta: 1,691 and 1,153. Favourite: Schafenberg. Owner: Mr. Prithiv Sivaji Dorai. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: ₹1,514 (351 tkts.); Runner-up: 338 (674 tkts.); Treble (i): 150 (75 tkts.); (ii): 259 (123 tkts.).