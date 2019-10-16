Speedster, Diamond Rays, Prevalent Force and Cosmos shine

Speedster, Diamond Rays, Prevalent Force and Cosmos shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct 16).

Outer sand:

600m: Blue Moon (T.S. Jodha) 44.5. In fine shape. Snow Queen (T.S. Jodha) 44.5. Moved freely. Castaway (T.S. Jodha) 43. Impressed. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha) 45. Easy. Striking Grey (Adarsh) 46. Moved freely. Harbour Sunrise (B. Harish) 45.5. Moved well. Helenka (Shiva K) 45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Tazahum - Thuderbay) (rb), Erika (P. Laxman) 44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dagobert (Kiran Rai) 44.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Prevalent Force (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/41. A good display. Sharp Response (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Cosmos (Irvan) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Kingsfield (rb), Genuine Star (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Love Music (T.S. Jodha), Master Of War (Asif Khan) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Stari Grad (rb), Another Rainbow (rb) 1-12, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Speedster (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh), Raw Gold (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Radiant Treasure (Mark) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Arrogance (Prabhakaran) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved well. Super Smart (Dhebe), Mr Handsome (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Only Prince (R. Ravi) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Diamond Rays (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Maintains form. Winning Heart (Asif Khan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Ozark (Indrajeet) 1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.