Speculation, Soft Whisper, Timeless Romance and Diamond And Pearls work well

November 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Speculation, Soft Whisper, Timeless Romance and Diamond And Pearls worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov. 18).

Outer sand:

600m: Timeless Grandeur (rb) 43.5. Urged.

1000m: Sheer Rocks (R. Manish), Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved well and finished together. Success (Hindu Singh), Truth In Wine (R.S. Bhati) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. They were handy. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar), Danny’s Girl (R.S. Bhati) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Swarga (rb), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (Inayat) 1-14, 800/56, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Kallania (P. Vikram), Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Tycoonist (Hindu Singh), Yazh (R.S. Bhati) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They worked well.

1200m: Aletta (Hindu Singh), Young Heart (R.S. Bhati) 1-32, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Regent Prince (rb) 40.5. Extended.

800m: Wilbur (rb) 54, 600/39. In good condition. Thomas Mount (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy. Single Malt (Farhan Alam) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Kings Walk (C. Brisson) 58.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Crown Drive (C. Brisson) 56.5, 600/42. A fit pair.

1000m: Diamond And Pearls (rb), Lady Royal (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. They impressed. Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43. Unextended. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved impressively, the former finished a length in front. Soft Whisper (Farhan Alam) 1-7, 800/52, 600/42. She moved well within herself. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Cloudy Hills (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Trevalius (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Unextended. Zen Zero (rb), A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (R. Manish) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. They are in fine trim. Forest Lake (rb), Jack Richer (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41.5. Former finished a length in front. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Eased up. Marshall (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.

1200m: Speculation (Ram Nandan) 1-16.5, 1000/1-5, 800/53.5, 600/41. An excellent display. Dark Son (rb) 1-31.5, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-16.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

