HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spanish Eyes and Exotic Queen show out

November 27, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Mumbai:

Racing Correspondent

Spanish Eyes and Exotic Queen showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 27) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Fiero/Memory (H.M. Akshay), Malet Spring (Santosh G) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Tenth Star/Sans Prix (H.M. Akshay), Abhidhyan (S. Kamble) 41. Pair easy.

800m: 2/y/os Spanish Eyes (Mosin), Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Lochness (H.M. Akshay), Fiero/Bernice (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair moved together freely. Mother’s Grace (J. Chinoy), Bay Of Biscay (Santosh G) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Into The Storm (S. Kamble), Amadeo (Trevor) 54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Exotic Queen (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved nicely. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Magneto (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Ultimo (R. Ajinkya), Sonic Boom (Nadeem) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They finished level freely. 2/y/os Connexion (S.J. Sunil), Fiero/ Findlerhof (H. Gore) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former was four lengths superior. 2/y/os Break Point (J. Chinoy), Aafreen (R. Ajinkya) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Pair level.

(Note: Due to incessant rainfall on Sunday early morning (Nov. 26), the sand track was not conducive for the fast work, hence no track work was conducted).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.