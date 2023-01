Son Of A Gun and Brave Beauty excel

January 18, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Mumbai:

Son Of A Gun and Brave Beauty excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Excellent Star (Zameer) 40. Easy. Star For You (Gore) 40. Easy. Moment Of Madness (Gore) 39. Moved freely. Perfect Man (Zameer) 38. Moved well. Maransh (rb) 40. Easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 39. Moved fluently. Jetfire (D.A. Naik) 38. Worked well. Tabriz (rb), Come Back Please (Merchant) 40. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Superlative (Ajinkya), Ugly Truth (Ranjane) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 50, 600/38. Pushed. Market King (V. Jodha), Own Voice (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Animous (Bhawani), Midas Touch (Atul) 52, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Winter Agenda (Gagandeep), Exemplify (Nirmal) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Phenom (Parmar) 51, 600/39. Urged. Aah Bella (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Jet Typhoon (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Knight Templar (Shelar) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Kamaria (Bhawani) 52, 600/38. Good.

1000m: Alejandro (Bhawani), Trinket (Atul) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Bomber (Ajinkya), In Contention (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well.