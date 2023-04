Something Royal claims the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas

April 14, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Trainer Sebastian’s Something Royal ridden by P. Sai Kumar claimed the Nilgiris 1000 Guineas (1,400m), the first classic of the season, here on Friday (April. 14). The winner is the property of Mr. A.C. Muthiah.

Jockeys P. Sai Kumar and C. Umesh scored a treble, while trainer Sebastian saddled four winners on the day.

1. MUMTAZ MAHAL HANDICAP (Div. II): SPECULATION (C. Umesh) 1, Air Marshall (Farhan Alam) 2, Current View (Inayat) 3 and Attenborough (Gagandeep) 4. 9-1/2, hd and 3/4. 1m 15.37s.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. MUMTAZ MAHAL HANDICAP (Div. I): SWARGA (C. Umesh) 1, Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 2, Zucardi (Hindu Singh) 3 and Danny’s Girl (Ram Nandan) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 16.38s.

Owners: M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm & K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. TAMIL NEW YEAR TROPHY (Div. I): GLORIOUS GRACE (P. Sai Kumar), Windermere (S. Kamble) 2, Glorious Destiny (Ram Nandan) 3 and Rays Of Sun (Salman Khan) 4. Not run: Dun It Again. Nose, 4-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 27.36s.

Owner: Mr. Vazhaparambil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. TAMIL NEW YEAR TROPHY (Div. II): SUPREME DANCE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Albinus (C. Umesh) 2, Karadeniz (Inayat) 3 and Grandiose (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 27.02s.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. III): SOMETHING ROYAL (Speaking of Which - Sheryl) P. Sai Kumar 1. NEZIAH (Western Aristocrat - Satellite) C. Umesh 2, BERTHA (Excellent Art - Mercedes) C. Brisson 3 and ROYAL ICON (Gusto - Flamboyance) Mohit Singh 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and snk. 1m 27.50s.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. PRETTY POLLY HANDICAP (Div. I): RUBIROSA (C. Umesh) 1, Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 2, Gallantry (S. Kamble) 3 and Speed Air (M. Bhaskar) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 15.58s.

Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. PRETTY POLLY HANDICAP (Div. II): AUGUSTA (Hindu Singh) 1, Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 2, Winning Legacy (Gagandeep) 3 and Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 4. 1-3/4, nose and nose. 1m 16.03s.

Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.