Snowfall, Floyd and Doc Martin catch the eye

July 09, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - PUNE:

Snowfall, Floyd and Doc Martin caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (July 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alpha Gene (Shelar) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (rb), Kings Love (Nazil) 41. Pair level. Justin (Bhawani), Lord Vader (app) 42. They were easy. Metzinger (rb), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 42. Former better. Mighty Wings (Nazil), Monarchy (rb) 41. Former ended four lengths in front. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 40. Easy. Chat (rb) 41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil), Brave Beauty (rb) 39. They moved level freely. Judy Blue Eyes (Gore) 39. Moved well. Kanya Rashi (Malam) 42. Easy.

800m: Queens Pride (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Moved well. In Contention (Peter), Market King (Ranjane) 53, 600/40. They were well in hand and finished level. Pyrrhus (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Azrinaz (Bhawani), Sentinel (Prasad) 55, 600/40. Former was superior. Ugly Truth (Zameer), Walter (Ranjane) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Aries (Prasad) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Kiefer (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Divine Intuition (rb), Art Collector (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Lit (rb) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Hela (Atul) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Ultimo (Ranjane), Bomber (Zameer) 55, 600/42. They were level and easy. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Pressed in the last part. Gangster (rb) 53, 600/39. Urged. Nationwide (rb) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Scaramanga (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Animous (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Axlrod (rb) 52, 600/38. Urged. Transcend (rb) 53, 600/39. Pleased. The General (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Good work. Kariena (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Floyd (rb) 52, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Shaped well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Urged.

1200m: Snowfall (Mustakim) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.