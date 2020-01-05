Races

Smashing Blue completes a hat-trick

R.H. Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue, ridden by Akshay Kumar, completed a hat-trick by winning the Byerly Turk Million, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (Jan. 5). The winner is owned by Mr. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Both Akshay and trainer Sequeira scored a treble each.

1. UMRAOLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): COMMITTED WARRIOR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Belle Springs (I. Chisty) 2, Chuckit (Dashrath Singh) 3 and Look Of Love (P. Trevor) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m 12.10s. ₹7 (w), 5, 8 and 14 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 24, Q: 27, Tla: 201. Favourite: Committed Warrior. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. SUNNY BLOSSOM PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): KATE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Explosive (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Red Snaper (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Sputnic (B.R. Kumar) 4. 8, 1-1/2 and nk. 1m 23.79. ₹8 (w), 6, 9 and 9 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 34, Q: 31, Tla: 149. Favourite: Kate. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. SRI A.S. KRISHNA MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): STARIDAR (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Dandy Man (I. Chisty) 2, On My Way (Dashrath Singh) 3 and Balius (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3/4, nk and 2-3/4. 1m 38.10s. ₹69 (w), 17, 7 and 17 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 576, Q: 202, Tla: 6,140. Favourite: Balius. Owners: Ms. Viveka Kumari Idar & Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. BYERLY TURK MILLION (1,200m), fillies 3-y-o only (Terms): SMASHING BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Akashima (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Southern Princess (Nathan Evans) 3 and Bedford (P. Trevor) 4. Hd, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 11.46s. ₹11 (w), 5, 9 and 5 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 90, Q: 67, Tla: 234. Favourite: Southern Princess. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. TELANGANA AND ANDHRA SUB AREA TROPHY (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HAPPY TOGETHER (Jitendra Singh) 1, Yours Forever (P. Trevor) 2, Rahil (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Giethorn (Deepak Singh) 4. Nk, 3 and 1/2. 1m 4.73s. ₹87 (w), 13, 6 and 12 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 302, Q: 81, Tla: 1,497. Favourite: Yours Forever. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

6. SUNNY BLOSSOM PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): APOLLO (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Spiritual (P. Trevor) 2, Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Maxwell (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 4-1/2, shd and 1/2. 1m 25.45s. ₹12 (w), 5, 9 and 10 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 52, Q: 35, Tla: 237. Favourite: Apollo. Owners; Mr. Tekula Chandra Reddy & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

Jkt: ₹28,267 (11 tkts), Runner-up: 3,919 (34 tkts), Mini Jkt: 19,461 (three tkts), Tr (i): 550 (73 tkts), (ii): 1,303 (64 tkts).

