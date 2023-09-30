Slainte bags the first division of Welcome Trophy

September 30, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Slainte (Antony Raj up) won the first division of Welcome Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the opening day’s races here on Saturday (Sept. 30). The winner is owned by M/s. Sarainaga Racing and trained by J.E. Mckeown.

Trainer B. Suresh scored a treble on the day.

1. DECORUM HANDICAP: ZANETA (C. Brisson) 1, Kikata (A. Ayaz Khan)2. Presto Power (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Little Wonder (Ram Nandan) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 16.06s. Rs. 90 (w), 15, 19 and 18 (p), SHP: 72, FP: 532, Q: 400, Tla: 3,839.

Owners: M/s Arun Alagappan Racing & Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. NIJINSKY HANDICAP (Div. II): VIJAYA (Yash Narredu) 1, Felix (Hindu Singh) 2, Rinello (Antony Raj) 3 and Golden Bella (H.G. Rathod) 4. Nk, 4-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 15.78s. Rs. 20 (w), 14, 10 and 17 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 92, Q: 57, Tla: 148.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock rep. by Dr. Ram H Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff & Mr. Chetan Shah. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. NIJINSKY HANDICAP (Div. I): CLOCKWISE (Inayat) 1, Smash Shot (Hindu Singh) 2, Armoury (Yash Narredu) 3 and Western Girl (Jagadeesh) 4. 2-3/4, 5-1/4 and 3/4. 1m15.11s. Rs. 22 (w), 12, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 43, Q: 20, Tla: 110.

Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. RED RUFUS HANDICAP (Div. I): SPECULATION (Ram Nandan) 1, Greenwich (Antony Raj) 2, Diamond And Pearl (Inayat) 3 and Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14. 37s. Rs. 37 (w), 12, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 55, FP: 218, Q: 64, Tla: 471.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

5. RED RUFUS HANDICAP (Div. II): MONTELENA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Admiral Shaw (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Reign Of Terror (S.A. Amit) 3 and Planet Venus (Yash Narredu) 4. 2, 4 and 23/4, 1m 14.75s. Rs. 21 (w), 10, 13 and 242 (p), SHP: 52, FP: 188, Q: 107, Tla: 9,102.

Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: P. Krishna.

6. WELCOME TROPHY (Div. I): SLAINTE (Antony Raj) 1, Pense’e (Koshi Kumar) 2, Race For The Stars (Farid Ansari) 3 and Mogul (Yash Narredu) 4. 3/4, 5-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.28. 14 (w), 10, 47 and 26 (p), SHP: 149, FP: 272, Q: 106, Tla: 472.

Owner: M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. WELCOME HANDICAP (Div. II): GODS PLAN (Koshi Kumar) 1, Amazonia (Yash Narredu) 2, Kay Star (Hindu Singh) 3 and Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 4. Lnk, 5-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 13.36s. Rs. 64 (w), 13, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: 120, FP: 211, Q: 214, Tla: 523.

Owner: M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

8. RANDOM HARVEST HANDICAP: MASTERPIECE (C. Brisson) 1, Excellent Star (Suraj Narredu) 2, Beauty Of The Turf (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Mystic Zlatan (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Lnk, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 30.12s. Rs. 32 (w), 14, 12 and 106 (p), SHP: 38, FP: 308, Q: 120, Tla: 2,766.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chittnad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.