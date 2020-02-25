Skyfall impresses

Skyfall impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb.25) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: La Di Da (Nicky Mackay), Brianna (Shubham) 41. Pair easy. Brave Eagle (Kharadi), Northern Light (app) 42. Both easy.

800m: Aegon (Atul), Pleiades (Ayyar) 53, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished level. C’est L’Amour (Kaviraj), Thea’s Castle (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/40. They were urged and finished level. La Teste (Kadam) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Renala (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Memorable Memories (Pereira), Scotland (J.Chinoy) 1-6, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Rambunctious (Zeeshan), Fire N Ice (app) 1-8, 600/40. Both moved freely. Skyfall (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Costa Brava (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. King Solomon (Zeeshan), Smasher (Mosion) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy.

1200m: Treasure Hunt (Kharadi), Theodora (Mosin) 1-25, 600/41. They were easy.