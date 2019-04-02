Sir Ramon pleases

Sir Ramon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (April 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Flaming Passion (Kamble), Wonder Girl (N. Rawal) 41. They were easy. Pablo (S.J. Sunil) 37. Moved well.

800m: Classicus (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Fascinating (Bhawani), Arrecife (Jaykumar) 52, 600/38. Former was one length better. Excellent Sorrento (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Whomakestherules (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Saltbae (Kamble), Valiant Star (N. Rawal) 52, 600/39. Former finished a length in front.

1000m: Retained Asset (Jethu) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Clymene (Trevor) 1-8, 600/39.

1200m: Sir Ramon (Pradeep) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.