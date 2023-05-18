Siege Courageous, Waikiki, Royal Mysore, Place Vendome, Mojito and Vivaldo shine

May 18, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Waikiki, Royal Mysore, Place Vendome, Mojito and Vivaldo shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 18).

Inner sand:

600m: Encantamento (Saba) 39.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Fire Power (Akshay K) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar) 41.5. Moved impressively. Enabling (rb) 44.5. Easy. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 43.5. Moved freely. Vivaldo (Akshay K) 41.5. Impressed. Jeweller (Saba) 44.5. Shaped well. Sian (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved well. Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Cristofle (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Miss Maya (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-9.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-12.5, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: All Attraction (Ajit Kumar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Cristaldo (G. Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved impressively. Lazarus (Kritish B) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Royal Grace (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Royal Mysore (G. Vivek) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved fluently. Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Northern Lights (Saqlain) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Bourbon Bay (Saba), Quick Witted (Aliyar) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Godfather (Yash), Peyo (Shinde) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Smithsonian (rb), Brave Majesty (Vishal B) 1-36, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Jumped out well. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Nikolina (Girish) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead. Pneuma (Hindu S), Sea God (Akshay K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 1-3.5. They jumped out well and eased up in the last part. Pizarra (G. Vivek), Princess Royal (Zervan) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56.5. They jumped out smartly. Own Legacy (Vishal B), Classic Charm (Saba) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished six lengths ahead. Foi (Saba), Stellar Gold (Vishal B) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead.