Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Salento, Winmylove, Stamford Bridge and Angel Bliss impress

August 13, 2022 18:26 IST

Siege Courageous, Ruling Goddess, Salento, Winmylove, Stamford Bridge and Angel Bliss impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 13).

Inner sand:

1000m: Bellissimo (G. Vivek), Super Veloce (Nazerul) 1-8, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bimaran Casket (B. Paswan) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. Worked well.

1200m: Yukan (Indrajeet) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved well. Noble Ruler (G. Vivek) 45. Easy. Wild Emperor (P. Mani) 43. Shaped well. Lightning Charlie (P. Surya) 43. Moved freely.

1000m: Mystic Eye (rb) 1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Stormy Ocean (Arul) 1-13, 600/41. Impressed. Mega Success (Vivek), Speaking Of Stars (Salman) 1-16, 600/43. They finished together. Shubankar (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Maintains form.

1200m: Russian Romance (Hindu S), Flying Quest (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Jersey Legend (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Domingo (Likith) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Elusive Girl (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Federico (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Note. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Royal Glory (Indrajeet) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Winmylove (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Shaped well. Fictioneer (R. Ravi) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Hope Island (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Star Comet (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Stamford Bridge (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: Top Dancer (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Stretched out well. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Bellator (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Super Ruffian (A. Imran), Green Channel (Prabhakaran) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1600m: Salento (S. John) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: All Attraction (Mark), Clever Hans (P. Surya) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51. They took a good jump and finished level. Shamrock (Shinde), Star Glory (M. Naveen) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 50. Former showed out. Southern Aristocrat (G. Vivek), First Royalist (Hasib) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lauterbrunnen (Darshan), Divine Masculine (Kiran Rai) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52.5. They finished level. Dering Sweetheart (S. Mubarak), Johnnie Black (G. Vivek), Aleef (Hindu S) 1-40, (1,400-600) 55. Dering Sweetheart slowly out and finished four lengths ahead of the pair.