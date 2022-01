Shivaratri wins the feature event

Shivaratri (Nikhil Naidu up) won the A.M.M. Arunachalam Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 13). The winner is owned by Mr. Murugappan AL and trained by Sebastian.

1. STAR BLAZE HANDICAP (1,100m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip): STERN MAIDEN (C. Umesh) 1, Driftwood Pacific (M.S. Deora) 2, Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 3 and Fantastic Hit (Indrajeet Jumar) 4. 4-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 7.74s. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajit Kumar.

2. SAY MY NAME HANDICAP (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: RUSH MORE (A. Ayaz Khan) 1, Choir (M.S. Deora) 2, Henrietta (Santosh G) 3 and Pinewood (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run: Fiat Justitia. 1-3.4, nk and shd. 1m, 07.66s. Owners: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy & Mr. M.M. Uthiah. Trainer: Uthiah.

3. MONTE CARLO HANDICAP (1,400m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: DJANGO (Yash Narredu) 1, Euphoric (C.S. Jodha) 2, Masterpiece (C. Brisson) 3 and Reign Of Terror (B. Dharshan) 4. 2-1/4, 4, 1-3/4. 1m, 27. 62s. Owner: J.M. Livestock. Trainer: Behram Cama.

4. TRACK THUNDER HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible): WALKING BRAVE (Yash Narredu) 1, Moresco (C. Umesh) 2, Dominant (Antony Raj) 3 and War Chieftain (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run: Wellington. 1, nose and 3/4. 1m, 55.26s. Owners: Mr. Bhupinder Singh S.S. & Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. A.M.M. ARUNACHALAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): SHIVARATRI (Nikhil Naidu) 1, Still I Rise (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Chaposa Springs (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Timeless Romance (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1, 1/2 and hd. 1m, 01.30s. Owner: Mr. Murugappan AL. Trainer: Sebastain.

6. TEASE ME HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip): 1. GLENARY (Gaurav Singh) 1, Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 2, Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Eternal Empress (Nakhat Singh) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and 5 1m, 01s. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

7. BARBIDAS HANDICAP (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: WAKANDA (C. Umesh) 1, Mon General (A. M. Alam) 2, Judy Blue Eyes (Yash Narredu) 3 and Namaqua (Ram Nandan) 4. 3-1/2, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 050s. Owners: Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss Harini Yadav & Miss Karishma Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.