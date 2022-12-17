Shamrock claims the Wolf 777 Bangalore 2000 Guineas

December 17, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

S. Narredu trained Shamrock (Suraj Narredu up) won the Wolf 777 Bangalore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 17). The winner is owned by Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal and Mrs. R. Chellam. Jockey Sandesh and trainer S. Padmanabhan won three races each on the day.

Suraj Narredu kept his colt confidently second for a while and then third till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Shamrock responded tremendously to the reminders and overtook the leader Siege Courageous passing the last 300m and won resolutely.

The results

1. SIR CHARLES TODHUNTER MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: ISNT SHE BEAUTIFUL (Sandesh) 1, Oxytocin (L.A. Rozario) 2, The King N I (Likith Appu) 3 and Ultimate Chance (Rayan) 4. Not run: Golden Ring and Empress Bella. 10, Hd and 2. 1m 05.85s. Rs. 17 (w), 11, 84 and 14 (p), SHP: 315, THP: 42, FP: 615, Q: 460, Trinella: 1,093 and 315, Exacta: 61,881 (carried over). Favourite: Isnt She Beautiful.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala and M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. SUTLEJ PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: TURKOMAN (Sandesh) 1, Speed Seven (L.A. Rozario) 2, Rule Of Law (Darshan) 3 and Love (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 5, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m 54.19s. Rs. 15 (w), 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 29, FP: 29, Q: 37, Trinella: 152 and 104, Exacta: 275 and 185. Favourite: Turkoman.

Owners: Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. M. Rishad and M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: S. Padmanbhan.

3. SIR CHARLES TODHUNTER MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: THE RESPONSE (Sai Kiran) 1, Tripitaka (B.L. Paswan) 2, Lauterbrunnen (Kiran Rai) 3 and Star Admiral (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: The Golden Dream. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m 07.18s. Rs. 81 (w), 23, 15 and 22 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 62, FP: 355, Q: 208, Trinella: 1,283 and 717, Exacta: 6,848 and 2,762. Favourite: Forty Niner.

Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

4. D.M. SHIVASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: DOUGLAS (Srinath) 1, Prague (Trevor) 2, Only You (Sandesh) 3 and Scribbling Hopper (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Angel Bliss. Lnk, 3-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 37.11s. Rs. 36 (w), 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 34, FP: 82, Q: 33, Trinella: 119 and 71, Exacta: 458 and 509. Favourite: Prague.

Owners: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra, Mr. Ashok Ranpise & Mr. Prakash Babu. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

5. WOLF 777 BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o colts, (Terms): SHAMROCK (Excellent Art - Nora) Suraj 1, King Louis (Win Legend - Georgina) Srinath 2, Last Wish (Top Class - Marilyn) P.S. Chouhan 3 and Disruptor (Western Aristocrat - Waveband) Darshan 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/2 and Lnk. 1m 37.38s. Rs. 18 (w), 11, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 41, FP: 54, Q: 36, Trinella: 157 and 72, Exacta: 1,420 and 934. Favourite: Shamrock.

Owners: Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. KITTY BANK PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: DEL MAR (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Skyfire (Srinath) 2, Fernet Branca (Antony) 3 and Flying Quest (Likith Appu) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 12.42s. Rs. 24 (w), 13, 25 and 12 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 32, FP: 141, Q: 63, Trinella: 201 and 67, Exacta: 504 and 342. Favourite: Del Mar.

Owner and trainer: Mr. K. Pradeep Annaiah.

7. DECEMBER PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SPLENDIDO (Sandesh) 1, Always Happy (Antony) 2, El Alamein (Rayan) 3 and Dr Logan (Vaibhav) 4. 2, 7 and Hd. 1m 25.35s Rs. 13 (w), 11, 17 and 35 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 73, FP: 50, Q: 39, Trinella: 294 and 302, Exacta: 1,070 and 392. Favourite: Splendido.

Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP and Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Padmanbhan.

Jackpot: Rs. 4,950 (41 tkts); Runner-up: 1,641 (53 tkts); Treble (i): 814 (seven tkts); (ii): 51 (277 tkts).